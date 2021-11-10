 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Vodafone launches new ‘Shout Out for Small Businesses’ competition offering bespoke mentoring session with Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett

Details
Hits: 1533

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Entrepreneur and new BBC Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett

@VodafoneUK has today (10 Nov) launched its second Shout Out for Small Businesses campaign, offering one lucky small business owner the opportunity to win a bespoke mentoring session in London with entrepreneur and newest addition to the BBC’s Dragons’ Den programme Steven Bartlett.

  • Vodafone has launched its second Shout Out for Small Businesses competition
  • One winning business will win a bespoke, face-to-face business mentoring session with entrepreneur and BBC Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett
  • Ten runner-up businesses will receive free social media marketing boosts on Facebook and Instagram worth more than £3,000 per business, and a digital business strategy session with a Vodafone V-Hub advisor
  • Entries will be assessed by a panel of judges including Steven Bartlett, Enterprise Nation Founder Emma Jones CBE and Vodafone’s Head of Small Business, Andrew Stevens. 

Having started his own successful business at just 21 years old, Steven – who is just 29 – will meet the winning entrepreneur in London to provide a tailored assessment of their business and identify growth opportunities.

 

In addition, the winning business will also receive a dedicated Facebook and Instagram social media marketing campaign boost worth in excess of £3,000 - giving the business exposure to a potential audience of millions - and an in-depth digital business strategy session with a Vodafone V-Hub advisor.

Ten runner-up businesses will each receive the dedicated social media marketing campaign boost and an in-depth digital business strategy session with a Vodafone V-Hub adviser.

Shout Out for Small Businesses celebrates those businesses who are using digital skills and technology to drive their businesses forward in innovative ways and within a challenging business environment.

The first competition, launched earlier this year, attracted entries from small businesses across the UK and gave winning businesses an audience of millions thanks to the social media marketing boost they received.

“It’s obviously a tough environment for small businesses right now, but it’s also inspiring to see the skill and tenacity of so many people shine through as they navigate the ongoing impact of the pandemic,” said Steven Bartlett, Vodafone Ambassador and Entrepreneur.

“Digital is one of the most important tools available to small businesses to compete and succeed in challenging circumstances. It’s one of the reasons why I set up Social Chain – to help businesses connect with their communities and reach customers in more meaningful and creative ways. I know we’re going to see plenty of creativity on display from the Shout Out for Small Businesses entrants, and I’m really looking forward to sharing my insights and guidance with the overall winner.”

With record numbers of start-ups being launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners across the country are now leveraging more digital tools and techniques than ever to stand out online. More than 400,000 new companies were formed in 2020 alone, according to figures from the Centre For Entrepreneurs.

Andrew Stevens, Head of Small Business, Vodafone UK, said: 

What you need to know about Holocaust education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/what-you-need-to-know-abou
An open letter to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from Children and Families Minister Will Quince
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents-
Angelina Jolie to address youth from all around the world at the 2021 Young Activists Summit
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie will address #YAS21 participants Marking World Children

“After the huge success of our Shout Out for Small Businesses campaign back in February, we’ve launched a new competition to help even more companies across the country. The shift to digital during the pandemic created huge new opportunities for small businesses, and we want to hear the amazing stories of tenacity, bravery and innovation through these very tough times. We’re excited to be able to use our own online presence and experience to give them a boost.”

To enter, businesses should head to the Vodafone V-Hub here, where they can share their stories on how they’ve used digital tools, skills, and platforms in innovative ways to help supercharge their business. Entries will be assessed by a panel of judges including Steven Bartlett, Enterprise Nation Founder Emma Jones CBE and Vodafone’s Head of Small Business, Andrew Stevens.

The winning businesses will be selected based on the impact of their actions on the performance of their business. Entry is free and open to all UK small businesses (fewer than 50 employees) across the UK until 26 November 2021.

Emma Jones CBE, Founder Enterprise Nation, said:

“'I'm delighted to be involved in this competition that celebrates amazing small business owners who have embraced digital skills and platforms to power their business. Every day I am motivated by the incredible stories of people who turn a passion or idea into a way of making a living and this competition will be full of such stories - it will be tough to judge!'

Social media boost enabled Yorkshire based business to help keep learning fun through the pandemic

Play Makes Sense, a small business specialising in sensory play phonics activity cards for children founded by former primary school teachers Alice Spencer and Abbie Chisnall last year, were previous winners of the last Shout Out for Small Businesses campaign.

The free social media boost they received, helped exposed the business to an audience of millions across Instagram and Facebook. As a result, they received significant engagement from parents, enabling who were looking for ways to keep home learning with their children entertaining during the pandemic.  

Alice Spencer, Co-Founder, Play Makes Sense said: “Winning the last Shout Out for Small Business campaign really gave our business a boost. The added exposure we received on Facebook, Instagram and Vodafone’s own social channels opened us up to a huge audience, which helped us reach more parents so that they could make learning fun during lockdown.

Scottish businesses can use digital to reach new customers across the country

Scottish restaurant and pie shop The WeeCOOK Kitchen realised that the internet and social channels were a shop window to the world when lockdown hit, trebling pie sales and targeting a host of new customers across the country.

Hayley Wilkes, Chef/Owner, The WeeCOOK Kitchen, said:

“We had no option but to adapt and evolve in March 2020, and online was really the only direction we could go. We tried a lot of new things – from fun things like online pie making demos and virtual kids cooking classes, to practical measures like monetising the website to drive significant increases in traffic. We also collaborated with other small independents like ourselves, using digital channels to connect and promote each other’s events and offers. It taught us that whatever your business and wherever you are, you have to think both locally and beyond these days. We’re still deeply rooted in the local area, but we’re now making the most of our digital presence to reach new customers right across the country.”

DRAGONS’ DEN STAR STEVEN BARTLETT PARTNERS WITH VODAFONE TO REACH MORE SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS WITH VITAL DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING 

Vodafone recruits leading entrepreneur and newest BBC Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett to reach more small businesses that will benefit from the business.connected free training initiative 

  • The program has so far provided free guidance to 46,000 small businesses, and Vodafone has today increased its commitment by a further 50,000, set to provide help to 150,000 small businesses in total by summer 2022
  • The business.connected initiative is now expanding with Cisco set to join as partners and provide exclusive training courses

Vodafone has today (2 Nov) revealed entrepreneur and new BBC Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett as an ambassador for its vital small business training initiative.

Steven will play an instrumental role in creating awareness of Vodafone’s business.connected program, a joint commitment with leading small business support network Enterprise Nation to deliver free business training to 150,000 small businesses as part of the V-Hub by Vodafone SME support platform.

Launched in May 2021, business.connected was created with the aim of helping 100,000 small businesses enhance their digital capabilities by summer 2022. Based on the success of the program so far, Vodafone has increased that target to 150,000.

Steven – who is now 29, will provide valuable insights into managing an online business, and the importance of small business owners enhancing their digital capabilities to unlock opportunities.

The initiative is a joint venture by Vodafone and leading small business support network Enterprise Nation, providing free, expert training to small businesses to help them adopt technology, boost digital skills and stay safe online. Courses are accessed through the Vodafone V-Hub and cover everything from setting up a business online, to digital marketing, and cybersecurity.

Steven recently shared his own journey of resilience, describing what it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur on Vodafone’s Business Unusual podcast with the hope to inspire the next wave of UK entrepreneurs. 

Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur and business.connected Ambassador, said:

“I am so proud to be working with Vodafone as an ambassador. The business world, especially now, is moving quickly and this isn’t going to stop anytime soon – it’s important that businesses adopt a ‘designed for change’ ethic and keep up with emerging trends.

"I also know first-hand that making the most of the digital tools that are available to you and your business can really make a difference – not only when it comes to growing your business, but also when it comes to building your ambition, passion and confidence to continue doing what you love.

"Vodafone’s business.connected campaign hopes to do exactly that, and I can’t wait to see what else they have in store.”

As the country looks towards a future of work that is defined by technology, it is imperative that small businesses are supported with the digital skills they’ll need to help them survive and thrive, post-pandemic – especially with the end of government support from initiatives such as the furlough scheme.

Offering a vast array of e-learning business modules, business.connected courses are resonating particularly well with the UK’s SoHo (Small Office, Home Office) community – defined as those businesses with one to nine employees – who currently account for nine in ten sign-ups to the programme.

Cisco joins business.connected program

With the business.connected initiative well on its way to achieving its goals having supported more than 46,000 small businesses to date, Vodafone has confirmed Cisco is joining the business.connnected initiative as a new partner to deliver digital training.  This training will cover everything from managing digital security to helping business owners choose the right connectivity options. Cisco will also participate in business.connected webinars and workshops.

Andrew Stevens, Head of Small Business, Vodafone UK said: 

“We are delighted to welcome Steven as an ambassador. He has amazing experience in building a successful company from scratch, and he’s a source of inspiration for our SME community. A strong foundation of digital skills will be crucial for small business owners to compete and succeed in a post-Covid landscape, especially as many business owners remain short on time and knowledge when it comes to leveraging the right digital tools.

“It’s been great to see the business.connected initiative gaining momentum and proving a real catalyst for SME growth. We’re excited to be helping our nation’s bustling small business sector and to be extending our initial goals to now look to support 150,000 SMEs by next summer, thanks to our new partnership with Cisco.”

Emma Jones, CEO and Founder, Enterprise Nation said: 

'It is clear from the levels of engagement we have seen with business.connected that the thirst for digital education and training in the small business community remains strong. Founders are looking for top tip content on how to implement technology and they want to hear from fellow business owners too. This programme answers those calls and will continue to deliver what small businesses are asking us for, evidenced by searches on the Enterprise Nation platform and business owners voting with their feet through attending events.”

Aine Rogers, Director of Small Business, Cisco UK & Ireland said: 

“The last year and a half has shown us exactly how important accessible resources and tools are for businesses to stay connected, particularly in the SME community. With Vodafone and business.connected, we’re excited to be helping to provide businesses with key insights and information through bespoke e-learning training modules, webinars and workshops to help businesses manage their digital security and optimise their connectivity.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

What you need to know about Holocaust education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/what-you-need-to-know-abou
An open letter to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from Children and Families Minister Will Quince
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents-
CSR job vacancies jump by 74% as companies pledge to fight climate change
Sector News
The number of CSR-related job roles advertised this year has increased
Angelina Jolie to address youth from all around the world at the 2021 Young Activists Summit
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie will address #YAS21 participants Marking World Children
techUK welcomes Practice Labs as new member, promoting inclusivity and accessibility to tech careers and skills
Sector News
@PracticeLabs becomes member of @techUK Practice Labs; the innovative
Humanising the Workplace Starts with YOU
Sector News
Go1 believes empathy and understanding from senior leaders through to
NWSLC STUDENTS REACH NATIONAL FOUNDATION SKILLS FINALS
Sector News
Eleven talented students from NWSLC (@nwslc_official) have reached the
Introducing virtual ad course for young talent, ‘The AD-Cademy’
Sector News
The free virtual course from Brixton Finishing School (@BrixtonFSchool
Celebrating the success of our higher education students
Sector News
Every year, we celebrate the success of our hard-working higher educat
IRIS Software Group and School Business Services join forces to transform education with revolutionary new schools MIS cloud software IRIS Ed:gen
Sector News
IRIS Software Group (@IRISEducation_) and School Business Services (SB
New website helps young people to see the opportunities in property careers
Sector News
Young people can change how we exist in the future with a career in pr
Why wait till adulthood? Research shows significant benefits of delivering financial education early
Sector News
#TalkMoney Week, running from Monday 8 until Friday 12 November, is an

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

MIRA Technology Institute
MIRA Technology Institute has published a new article: NWSLC STUDENTS REACH NATIONAL FOUNDATION SKILLS FINALS 6 hours 40 minutes ago
Ufi VocTech Trust - updated event, Ufi VocTech Showcase 2021 7 hours 35 minutes ago
Ufi VocTech Trust
Ufi VocTech Trust added a new event 7 hours

Ufi VocTech Showcase 2021

An opportunity for the VocTech community to come together and celebrate the achievements of its work during the previous 12 months. A regular...

  • Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6252)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page