 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman of Judges Urges Lecturers and Students To Get Competing Again

Details
Hits: 540
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Believing it to be one of the best and most rewarding experiences for college catering students, Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman of Judges Chris Basten is urging lecturers to enter teams in to this year’s Country Range Student Chef Challenge (@countryrangeuk).    

With much of the practical teaching in college kitchens and competitions disrupted these past few years due to Covid-19, the Country Range Student Chef Challenge is proud to be back in 2022 with the deadline for entries closing on the 26th November 2021.  

For some added tips and insight to into this year’s theme, Chris has just released a trio of videos to help the students prepare and put their menus and applications together. Visit 

On the value the Challenge provides to students in finding work in kitchens, Chris Basten commented: 

“Employers embrace this competition and the experience it provides. They recognise the skills, practise, determination and temperament required to succeed so it certainly helps job prospects. In addition, the competition can really help to boost a chef’s profile and the opportunity to work as a team is fantastic preparation for a career in a professional kitchen. There is so much going on and under intense pressure so it definitely helps makes you a better planner, leader and all-round cook.” 

Taking students out of their comfort zone, the Challenge assesses core kitchen and teamwork skills with teams of three full-time hospitality and catering students working together to devise a delicious three-course menu.  

This year’s menu must consist of smoked fish canapes, a guineafowl main course and a tart with a crumble topping for dessert. The dishes need to be prepared, cooked and presented to a high standard within 90 minutes.  

On this year’s theme, Chris Basten continued: 

“It’s vital to us that the Challenge and the theme is closely linked to the actual skills and techniques that chefs are being taught in colleges around the UK so we closely follow the VRQ syllabus in professional cookery. The world of small plates has definitely been an exciting area of cooking these past few years so the canape round should offer something different and allow the chefs to express their creativity in a miniature form. Guineafowl isn’t the easiest of birds to prepare and cook perfectly so I’m intrigued to see how the chefs approach it to ensure it stays beautifully moist and not dry. As for the crumble tart, it’s a classic and sounds easy but it will test their vital pastry skills. Who’s up for the challenge?”

Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom
Sector News
Staffordshire-based online educational training specialist Go Live is
New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis
Sector News
A new apprenticeship will help ease the shortage of heavy goods vehicl
Vice-Chancellor marks one year at Leeds Trinity University
Sector News
Professor Charles Egbu joined Leeds Trinity (@LeedsTrinity) during the

Key Dates 

  • Paper judging deadline - 26th November 2021.   
  • Paper judging – early December 2021. 
  • Practical regional heats - late January and early February 2022.  
  • Challenge Live Final at the Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show at Excel in London - 22nd March 2022.  

Prizes  

After clinching victory in the 2020 Country Range Student Chef Challenge live final, the talented trio from the City of Liverpool College were finally able to enjoy their prize last month following a series of delays due to Covid-19.     

Chi-Hin Cheung, Talent Sibindi and Beth Disley-Jones were all reunited alongside lecturer Ian Jaundoo and Chris Basten for the visit to the award-winning Moor Hall Restaurant With Rooms.  Based In Ormskirk, Moor Hall is under the leadership of chef Mark Birchall and holds two Michelin stars and five AA Rosettes.   

The Student Chef Challenge winners were treated to a three-course meal at the stylish restaurant and were also given the opportunity to meet Mark and his team.  

Once again in 2022, some great prizes are on offer including: 

  • An overnight stay and meal at a Michelin star restaurant 
  • A stage working with the talented team and learning what Michelin-level cooking is all about at the same restaurant 
  • A free media publicity campaign around the winners, their dishes and the college.  
  • The winning lecturer and the two runner-up teams will receive special Flint & Flame knives.   

To find out more and to register, click the link.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom
Sector News
Staffordshire-based online educational training specialist Go Live is
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s stakeholder survey 2021 is now open. Have your say!
Sector News
@IFATECHED - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis
Sector News
A new apprenticeship will help ease the shortage of heavy goods vehicl
Competition To Find New Generation Of Investors Sees 300% Rise In Entries
Sector News
A contest to nurture the next generation of female investment experts
Keepmoat Homes Combat Construction Skills Shortage in the North West
Sector News
Keepmoat Homes (@KeepmoatHomes) and Salix Homes (@SalixHomes) are comb
Vice-Chancellor marks one year at Leeds Trinity University
Sector News
Professor Charles Egbu joined Leeds Trinity (@LeedsTrinity) during the
Reshaping The Future Of Businesses And Entrepreneurs
Sector News
The Business Show, which is in its 41st edition, was held last week on
Waltham Forest College and Capital City College Group win partnership bid for Professional Development pilot
Sector News
The partnership is one of 22 winning bids chosen to take part in a £9
5 Ways To Teach Children About Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainable practices dictating the rhythm of our life, we put a
University helps to create children’s book about offshore renewable energy
Sector News
The themes of the book have been developed in response to an equality,
Students mark Black History Month…
Sector News
Wakefield College (@wakeycollege) students put their artistic flair to
Have your say! Our 2021 stakeholder survey is now open
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s short bu

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 57 minutes ago

The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules - Nov 2021: #Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Fund… https://t.co/1EZD3PVevw
View Original Tweet

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom 12 hours 31 minutes ago
Molly Winter
Molly Winter has published a new article: New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis 12 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6233)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page