Fantastic GCSE success at South Staffordshire College

South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) is delighted to announce GCSE results success again this year with lots of students at South Staffordshire College celebrating top grades
For the second year, GCSE grades have been determined based upon a range of evidence available to tutors, which included coursework and mock exam results to provide a fair and objective result.
South Staffordshire College is proud to announce that the total number of high grades (4+) achieved across both English and maths has increased compared to results day 2020. English results have increased by 5% and maths has increased by 15%.
During lockdown, we didn't want learners to miss out on studying qualifications that would help them to start a career, get back into work or boost their current job role. We added a new offer of online courses so that learners could study from home. It is great to see that 57% of these online learners achieved a high grade in maths and 50% achieved a high grade in English.
Speaking on behalf of the College, Craig Hancox, head of maths and English, said “Employers and universities take maths and English very seriously and it is a top priority at South Staffordshire College too. We are thrilled that so many students who have studied their GCSEs with us this year have achieved such positive results. I am proud of the support our students have received from our fantastic staff and we’re hugely proud of our students and would like to say a big congratulations to all collecting their GCSE results today. We wish you every success as you continue your career journey.”
Have you just received your GCSE results and looking for your next step? It’s not too late to #CreateYourCareer with us. Visit www.southstaffs.ac.uk/enrol for more information on how you can still join us this September. South Staffordshire College welcomes thousands of students to its colleges in Tamworth, Lichfield, Cannock and Rodbaston each year. Students can start to create their careers across a broad range of subjects such as landbased, animal care, photography, gaming, media, digital, hair, beauty, business, social care, public services, engineering, plumbing and many more.
If you’re an adult aged 19+ and want to boost your English or maths skills, you can study at the college on a part time basis or from the comfort of your home to achieve these skills. You could even study one of these courses for free depending upon your eligibility!
On Tuesday 10th August 2021, our students received their results for all Level 3 technical qualifications and we had some outstanding results and high grades this year. Congratulations to our students that received their results, we are very proud of you all!
90% of Learners studying Public Services Extended Diploma achieved High Grades (Distinction or Distinction *)
75% of Learners studying Tourism Diploma achieved High Grades (Distinction or Distinction *)
73% of Learners studying Early Years Educator Diploma achieved High Grades (A*- B)
69% of Learners studying Health & Social Care Extended Diploma achieved High Grades (A*- B)
65% of Learners studying Health & Social Care Certificate achieved High Grades (A*- B)
59% of Learners studying Early Years Educator Certificate achieved High Grades (A*- B)
57% of Learners studying Engineering Extended Diploma achieved High Grades (Distinction or Distinction *)
It's not too late to #CreateYourCareer at South Staffordshire College
With opportunities available from full time courses, and apprenticeships, to part time study and community-based courses, there really is something for everyone at South Staffordshire College, whatever your starting point we can help you to achieve your career aspirations.