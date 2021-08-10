RESULTS SUCCESS FOR BROCK STUDENTS

More than 500 A Level students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) received their results today with the overall pass rate at 99%.

The percentage of students achieving A*-B grades was 56%, with over 78% achieving A*-C grades across all their subjects.

More than two thirds of students in 13 A Level subjects achieved A*-B grades.

Students who joined Brock with an average of grade 6 or above at GCSE achieved a 99.8% overall pass rate, with 74.5% achieving A*-B grades and 90.5% A*-C grades.

A hundred per cent pass rates were achieved in 25 A Level subjects.

The College was also celebrating the success of Vocational course students who collectively achieved an incredible 99.8% pass rate across a cohort of nearly 450 learners.

On Vocational Level 3 courses 63% of students achieved a triple Distinction or above, the equivalent of achieving three A/A* grades at A Level.

In Level 3 Sport and Exercise Science, 92% of students achieved a triple Distinction or above, with 64% achieving D*D*D*, the highest possible grade.

Twenty students (65%) studying the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care achieved D*D*D*.

Meanwhile 88% of Level 3 Extended Diploma in Media students achieved triple Distinction or above.

Finley Watton achieved A* grades in A Level Chemistry and History along with an A in Biology. The former Testwood School pupil from Totton has secured a place to study Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford.

He said: “Looking back over the last two years, obviously it’s not been the most normal two years in terms of examinations, but I look back at Brockenhurst College and I see how much they’ve helped me, especially by placing me in an Aspire tutor group, which aided my progression to a top university, and then all the way through the two years with the standard of teaching.”

Catherine Walch achieved three A* grades in A Level English Language, English Literature and Psychology. The former Applemore College pupil from Hythe has secured a place to study English at the University of Cambridge.

She said: “I’m so pleased with my grades. I’ve loved my time at Brock and I’m so grateful for how supportive my teachers have been. I’m really looking forward to joining the University of Cambridge to study English.”

Yasmin Hammad achieved three A* grades in A Level Fine Art, Biology and Chemistry. The former Priestlands School pupil from Lymington has secured a place to study Architecture at the University of Cardiff.

She said: “I’m delighted with my results. Brock has really helped me and supported me to achieve the grades to get to Cardiff. The teachers have all been fantastic and I’ve loved my time at the College.”

Kit Brown achieved a triple Distinction* in his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Media. The former Burgate School pupil from Salisbury has secured a place to study Film Production at the University of Gloucestershire.

“I’ve had a great time at college. My teachers were amazing and so knowledgeable. I’ve made some great friends over the last two years and I can’t wait to start studying at Gloucestershire.”

Principal Polly Perkins CBE said: “It has been another tough year for students, who have done their level best to develop the knowledge and skills they need for the future in extremely testing circumstances.

“Today I am confident each Brockenhurst College student has received the grades they deserved and has used the adverse circumstances as an opportunity to build the digital skills and resilience necessary to continue achieving in this rapidly changing world.

“I wish them all well as they leave us to accept new opportunities and ultimately achieve their goals.”