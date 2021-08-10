Andover College celebrates A Level and BTEC student success during another unprecedented year

Andover College (@Andovercollege) celebrated its students’ success on Results Day (10 August) for both their A Level and BTEC Students. There was huge pride and sense of achievement from staff, students and parents as students came to collect their results in a series of small pre-booked sessions and enjoyed complimentary Crêpe and Coffee. Students welcomed the opportunity to celebrate with their peers, family and lecturers whilst reflecting on all they have achieved during their time at the college, especially over the last eventful 18 months!

Ben Stokes, Vice Principal, Curriculum Andover said:

“Last year, we reflected on the achievement of a group of learners who had to access remote learning from April through to June. This year we marvel at a group who have had two years of disrupted studies. In addition, they were challenged by the need to complete assessments developed by exam boards and underwent greater scrutiny through the assessment process. Despite this, their focus and enthusiasm for their studies never diminished. They responded with remarkable determination with support from an outstanding staff team.

“The results our 2021 Leavers have achieved will stand the test of time. It is important that we recognise their achievements and celebrate this as passionately as we would in any ‘normal’ year. The grounding they received from our feeder schools and the work they have done with our teaching and support staff – and of course with the support of their families – demonstrates the very real and lasting impact that a strong, nurturing environment can have. They will all undoubtedly progress on to great things in the future. We are immensely proud of them, and they should be proud of themselves. We would like to congratulate each and every one of them”

“The college has and will continue to provide an extensive careers and university support package to all students leaving college in 2021. Students who were on campus collecting results on Tuesday were able to have a 1:1 session with a careers advisor to discuss their next steps.”

Carol Allen, Head of Careers at Andover College said:

“It has been another eventful year, and each and every student deserves a big pat on the back – no matter what their results are. We also know that no matter what their goal, university, apprenticeship or employment some of our 2021 leavers may need a bit more help in the weeks to come. The careers department in conjunction with the Southern Universities Network is delighted to be able to offer an enhanced programme of careers support from results day until the end of September. Huge congratulations from us to all!

Student and Parent Case Studies and Photos

Emma Crabb (18), Andover Resident, Secondary School - John Hanson

Course and grades: Dance – Triple Distinction* and Drama - Distinction*

Next steps: Kingston University – Dance and drama

AND

Shannon Marchant (18)

School: Harrow Way Community School

Course and grades: Full Time Dance – Triple Distinction*

Next steps: University of Roehampton - Dance

“It has been difficult adjusting to going from dancing in the studio at college to our living rooms, but we have had incredible support throughout from our lecturers Alicia and Rob – we couldn't’ have done it without them. We have had a great time whilst studying at Andover and have enjoyed taking part in different shows. We’re excited for our futures at university!”

Jack Batstone (18)

Secondary School: The Stonehenge School

Course and grades: A - A Level English Language, Distinction* - Sport and distinction - Applied Science

Next steps: University of York – English Language and Linguistics

“I have picked up my results today and I am absolutely over the moon with the outcome. I’m really pleased with my grades and luckily it is going to take me on to my next stage of education. It has been an unusual year, but I have had incredible support throughout, and it is a credit to the college on how well they have adapted to the ongoing situations without losing the quality of education offered.”

Anna Simmonds (18)

Secondary School: Westgate School, Winchester

Course and grades: A Level History A*, Sociology A* and Maths B

Next steps: University of Cambridge

“I’m really really happy with my results today! I had a look at UCAS Track first thing and was happy to see my offer at Cambridge University was confirmed. I had such a close bond with my teachers, and they were amazing throughout lockdown. I have always felt so positively towards the college as I have always enjoyed my lessons and made amazing friends.”

Amelia Kalwajtys (19)

Secondary School: Harrow Way Community School

Course and grades: A Level A* in Physics, an A in Biology and an A for Chemistry

Next steps: Lancaster University

“I’m really happy to have gained an A* in Physics, an A in Biology and an A for Chemistry and I have a confirmed place at Lancaster University to study Medicine. The last couple of years have been a challenge but in a good way as I like a challenge. At Andover the teachers are amazing, and they give you all the support you need to achieve your goals.”

Erin Hacker (18)

School: Rookwood School

Course and Grades: A Level English Lit A*, Business A*, Psychology A*

Next Steps: University of Nottingham

Erin:

“I’m so happy – I'm over the moon! I took English Literature, Business, and Psychology and I got three A*s! I’ve just checked UCAS and it’s been confirmed, I’m heading off to the University of Nottingham next. We’re going to go out for food and celebrate tonight. It’s nice to actually come celebrate our results in person today.

It’s been a strange year – obviously not how I expected my A Level year to have been, but the College have been really good about it. The uncertainty surrounding the year has been a bit stressful, but the College have really helped get us through it and it’s led to getting a really good result at the end of it all.

It’s been everything I could have wanted for my college experience. They tell you at Open Days the College feels like a family, and it really does. The support I’ve had from everyone has been amazing – I wouldn’t have got those grades if it wasn’t for the support from the tutors. They pushed me and supported me to get those grades. I’ve really enjoyed coming here.”

Liz Hacker, Mum:

The support has been amazing from the College. I don’t think their teaching or the education students received has changed in any shape or form as it was all transferred online. I think Erin’s just done an amazing job and should be very proud of herself! I’m so proud of her and all the support from the College has just been amazing.