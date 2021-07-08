Mercuri strengthen apprenticeship team

Mercuri (@MercuriInt_UK) is delighted to welcome three new Learning and Development Coaches and a Compliance Officer to its Apprenticeship team.
Nina Krawec joins as a Compliance Officer with Barrie Sharpe, Laura Beswick-Lawrence and Spencer Botley all assuming the role of Learning and Development Coach. The coaches will have responsibility for a cohort of apprentices, with Spencer and Barrie focusing on the Level 4 Sales Executive apprenticeship programme. Laura will support the delivery of the CMI Accredited Level 3 Team Leader and Level 5 Operations / Departmental Manager qualifications.
Barrie Sharpe
A sales professional with extensive experience across various sectors, Barrie also set up his own sales training company with contracts in the UK, Australia, USA, Africa and Asia. After working in France Barrie returned to the UK to study for an MBA, majoring in sales and marketing and worked as a Sales Director for an international engineering group.
“I am delighted to bring a wealth of experience in sales and training to my role as a Learning and Development Coach for Mercuri. I am looking forward to making a difference to the apprentices sales skills and career development.”
Barrie Sharpe, Learning & Development Coach, Sales
Laura Beswick-Lawrence
Management apprenticeships is something Laura has enjoying delivering for eight years. She has worked with organizations, coaching leaders to inspire and lead their teams effectively. Laura has also supported over 100 managers through their End Point Assessments with Distinction grades. Having been enthusiastic about Learning and Development throughout her career, Laura has worked with an established retailer as a training manager and supported the Department of Work and Pensions with unemployment programmes. Supporting people to be the best version of themselves, whilst earning recognised qualifications is her absolute passion.
“One of the reasons I wanted to join the Mercuri team is that it inspired me to see the prestigious learning and support they offer the sales industry with their apprentices. Now I am part of the Leadership and Management Apprenticeship team, I’m so excited about what the future holds….Three weeks in and I already feel part of a great team who I can continue to learn from, to grow my knowledge and skills.”
Laura Beswick-Lawrence, Learning & Development Coach, Leadership
Spencer Botley
Having qualified as an assessor when he was 26, Spencer decided to carry on in the “real” world of work, including working as a firefighter, locksmith and bailiff! Spencer has been assessing and training for nine years, including delivering sales, management and customer service qualifications. With extensive experience in apprenticeships, Spencer has worked across training, sales, content creation, operations and quality assurance.
“Mercuri has an amazing reputation, and I am over the moon to be working with an organization so revered in the world of sales. Having finished my first week I have met some brilliant, friendly and knowledgeable individuals and I am thrilled to be a part of a dynamic, forward thinking team focused on nurturing and developing people.”
Spencer Botley, Learning & Development Coach, Sales
Nina Krawec
An accomplished professional with over eight years of experience in audit, compliance, MIS & exceptional client service. Nina has worked on various contracts such as ESF, Apprenticeships, AEB, SSW & ACL and has a track record of successfully evaluating compliance issues. Before focusing on Apprenticeships Nina created policies, processes, and procedures for organizations as well as preparing companies for ESFA & KPMG audits.
“I am looking forward to expanding my knowledge & skills with Mercuri and am excited to be working with a new team, meeting new challenges and being part of the apprenticeship growth.”
Nian Krawec, Compliance Officer