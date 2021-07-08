Ada student wins prestigious BTEC Award for ICT & Computing Learner of the year

The exceptional achievements of Bruno Silva from Ada, the National College for Digital Skills (@AdaCollege) were celebrated yesterday as he was awarded the prestigious bronze #BTEC Award for ICT & Computing Learner of the Year.
Bruno, aged 18 was recognised by teachers and peers for his delivery of a weekly set of Primary Computing classes to Year 4 pupils’ pre-lockdown and in the ongoing support he has provided to current Year 12 students in the construction of their AWS secure Linux Web Servers.
Bruno’s hard work and dedication was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards hosted online on 7th July 2021 at 2pm.
Co-hosted by presenter of the United View, YouTube influencer and BTEC alumnus and ambassador, Flex and sports presenter and events host, Gemma Care. 19 category award winners were celebrated from around the UK and internationally in subjects such as Health and Social Care, Performing Arts, Engineering, IT, Business and Sport.
BTEC alumni including Academy Award-winning producer and Head of Film and Animation at ScreenSkills Gareth Ellis-Unwin, entrepreneur and founder of SB.TV Jamal Edwards MBE, and award-winning actress Lucy Fallon were among those also presenting awards.
Commenting on Bruno’s achievement, Tina Götschi, Ada Principal: “Bruno has consistently demonstrated each of Ada's values throughout their time at Ada and has been a real pleasure to teach. Bruno’s leadership and collaborative ability has also been displayed in the many group-based industry projects undertaken whilst at Ada. Commitment to excellence means both Bruno and team have performed well regardless of whether Bruno was leading the team as the Project Manager or assigned to one of the technical or creative roles within the team. Bruno has made a significant contribution to the lives of the student body: taking an active part in assemblies, supporting fundraising activities and proactively supporting the varied needs of peers and this award reflects that. Congratulations, Bruno."
Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, said: “
2021 has been another extraordinary year for our BTEC learners, tutors, teachers, colleges and schools and I am delighted that today we are able to come together and celebrate this year’s winners - and all of the individuals who will be awarded a BTEC qualification this year. The hard work and commitment demonstrated by our award winners, all of whom have achieved great things, during a time of unprecedented disruption, is extraordinary and I am proud we are able to celebrate their achievements.”
During the ceremony hosted on YouTube, Pearson also announced the winners of the 2021 Showstopper Challenge, a competition that gives BTEC performers the opportunity to showcase their talents. The audience were treated to performances from:
- Bishop Challoner Catholic College
- Jackie Palmer Academy
- Clevedon School
- D16 Performing Arts College
Nearly a million learners across the globe completed BTEC courses over the past year; the career-focused qualifications are a vital route for those pursuing careers in sectors such as IT, business, the creative industries, healthcare, engineering, construction and future industries. This is especially important in the current context as the UK responds to the global pandemic and looks to kickstart projects to speed economic recovery.
Jonathan Ledger, Skills Specialist at The Department for International Trade commented:
“I must emphasise the importance of BTEC as a career-focused type of qualification and that for me is key. This is all about delivering the right skills to the right people at the right time in the right way and BTEC qualifications do just that. For me, BTEC qualifications are a game changer. They change lives and they help people improve and contribute to business and society in a big way. A huge congratulations once again to all the winners and all of the nominees.”