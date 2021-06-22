T Level CPD supporting strategic leaders and governance professionals

Feedback from strategic leaders and governance professionals preparing to lead the implementation of T Levels demonstrates that support provided by the Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is having a positive impact on their professional practice.
As part of the T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer, the leadership courses help leaders, managers and governance professionals to shape the direction of their organisation, plan for effective T Level implementation and delivery and support the wider leadership team to monitor and ensure positive outcomes.
Courses are split into online self-learning modules and live online events facilitated by an experienced trainer. The e-learning modules introduce leaders to some of the key ideas and frameworks underpinning change management.
Taking both course options maximises the impact of participants’ CPD activity, however with the time constraints facing staff it is possible to take either the online course or participate in the live online event and still gain valuable insights and knowledge.
Live online sessions enable participants to raise topics that may benefit from discussion with peers alongside opportunities for effective practice sharing. Survey results following live online events revealed 90% of attendees felt the training had improved their knowledge of the topic.
Feedback from participants acknowledged how the courses encourage leaders to consider the different organisational approach required for T Levels. The workshops also enable leaders to think about the effect of T Levels on their role, and who they would need to work in partnership with to ensure the relevant information advice and guidance was provided.
The Professional Development for Leaders element of the TLPD offer is split into the following areas:
- Strategic Leaders Providing T Levels
- Governors Providing T Levels
- Operational Middle Leaders and Managers
Cerian Ayres, the ETF’s National Head of Technical Education, said:
“Planning for and implementing the structures and addressing the cultural shift required for effective T Level delivery is bound to require time, discussion, consultation, reflection and collaboration.
“Now that the pressures on the sector, to provide Teacher Assessed grades for students’ this summer, are behind us – it is a great opportunity for those in leadership and management positions to start reviewing, evaluating and identifying their personal and professional development needs, alongside those, that through the annual self- assessment review process, will be identified as organisational priorities.
“These leadership courses will support you to successfully shape the direction of your organisation as you address T Level implementation, ensuring effective delivery and positive outcomes. With just a few dates available throughout June and July, I highly recommend you book ahead to avoid disappointment.”
Leaders, managers and governance professionals can also request an in-house, tailored training day, where attendees are able to work with colleagues from across their organisation – often for the first time – to ensure they are T Level-ready.
The ETF, the expert body for professional development and standards in Further Education and Training in England, has been supporting the delivery of T Levels since 2019. In February 2020, the ETF was awarded a four-year contract by the Department for Education to continue to support providers, leaders and practitioners to deliver the new courses.