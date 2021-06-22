 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

600 staff at 49 prisons out on strike tomorrow in Covid safety dispute

Details
Hits: 515
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Prison Cell

@ucu - 600 staff at 49 prisons out on strike tomorrow in Covid safety dispute. Full list of prisons and young offender institutes where UCU staff are on strike is below. 

 

Around 600 staff at 49 prisons (see note 1) across England are set to strike tomorrow (Wednesday 23 June) in a long running health and safety dispute with employer Novus.

The strike will be the fourth time the 600 staff members, represented by the University and College Union (UCU), will have walked out in the past two months in the past two months. The dispute is over the failure to address health and safety concerns raised by prison educators, a failure to meaningfully engage with UCU on the part of Novus, and repeated attempts by management to intimidate staff who had raised health and safety issues. Novus is the biggest prison education employer in the UK and is owned by parent company LTE Group.

At the height of the Covid second wave in January, UCU wrote to all English prison education employers requesting changes to education delivery to keep staff and learners safe. Every employer apart from Novus responded positively to the union’s requests. Other prison education employers confirmed with UCU that they had put in place new safety measures in response to the second wave, including skeleton staffing, strict workplace bubble rotas, and limiting in-person teaching. They continue to work with UCU to ensure the continued health and safety of staff is a priority.

Unlike other employers, Novus refused to properly engage with UCU over these requests, continuously declining to meet employees who UCU members have elected as their health and safety representatives. Instead Novus launched an investigation into them. UCU has received reports from members that new and inexperienced Novus staff have been sent onto wings without any personal protection training; that staff have been asked to visit multiple residential units, negating attempts to create workplace bubbles; and that learners have come into class vaping.

Through mediation via ACAS, UCU has been able to meet with Novus multiple times to try to resolve the dispute. But Novus refused to drop investigations into UCU health and safety representatives. At an ACAS meeting last week (Friday 18 June), Novus said the investigation had finished, but refused to share its findings with UCU or assure the union that no action would be taken against staff fighting for a safe teaching and learning environment. Novus also refused to share the terms of reference of the investigation or the names of its investigators. Nor were the UCU members being investigated ever spoken to as part of the investigation.

NEWCASTLE COLLEGE CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY
Sector News
#INWED21 - Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) is hoping to inspire the ne
Businesses encouraged to enhance staffâ€™s digital skills with fully funded training
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is encouraging businesses in South West Wales to
Business School students win prestigious award for inspirational leadership
Sector News
Two @ImperialCollege MBA students have won the Edie Hunt Inspiration A

The Guardian has reported that Covid death rates are three times higher in prisons than the general population.

UCU said it has a mandate for further industrial action and Novus will face further disruption if it refuses to drop its spurious investigations or address serious safety concerns raised by staff.

Novus employee and safety representative Brian Hamilton said: ‘Continuous industrial action on this scale by prison educators is unprecedented and reflects the anger staff feel about the lack of care Novus has for our safety.

‘At the height of the second wave, we asked to meet with management to discuss how we could adapt teaching to keep both educators and learners safe from Covid.  Yet managers have refused to deal with our concerns in good faith, and responded by using spurious investigations to intimidate us. Six months on, colleagues continue to report serious Covid health and safety issues like the breakdown of workplace bubbles, a lack of personal protection training, and learners vaping in class. We will not let Novus continue to treat us in this way. This is now the fourth day of strike action and we are absolutely prepared to take further industrial action to protect our colleagues and learners.’

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘For Novus to end this dispute all it needs to do is take staff safety concerns seriously and withdraw the unfair and spurious investigations it has launched against our health and safety representatives. Our members are hugely passionate about educating those inside prisons, but both the learner and the educator must be kept safe. Every other employer has been able to engage with the safety requests of staff, it’s time Novus did too.’

National Chair of the POA, which represents over 30k prison, correctional and secure psychiatric workers, Mark Fairhurst said: ‘Prison officers stand with Novus employees fighting for their health and safety. Novus should be ashamed that staff have been forced into a position where they have to go on strike to protect themselves. It now needs to resolve the dispute rather than causing further disruption for learners and prison officers.’

Full list of prisons and young offender institutes where UCU staff are on strike: 

Her Majesty's Prison (HMP) Altcourse
HMP Birmingham
HMP Brinsford
HMP Brixton
HMP Buckley Hall
HMP Deerbolt Bowes
HMP Doncaster
HMP Durham
HMP Featherstone
HMP Hatfield/Lakes
HMP Haverigg
HMP Hewell
HMP High Down
HMP Holme House
HMP Hull
HMP Humber
HMP Kirkham
HMP Kirklevington
HMP Lancaster Farms
HMP Leeds
HMP Lindholme
HMP Liverpool
HMP Northumberland
HMP Oakwood
HMP Onley
HMP Pentonville
HMP Preston
HMP Risley
HMP Rye Hill
HMP Stafford
HMP Swinfen Hall
HMP Thameside
HMP Wandsworth
HMP Wealstun
HMP Wormwood Scrubs
HMP Wymott
HMP/Young Offender Institution (YOI) Low Newton
HMP/YOI Moorland/Lakes
HMP/YOI Styal
Her Majesty's Young Offender Institution (HMYOI) Askham Grange
HMYOI Cookham Wood
HMYOI Feltham
HMYOI Hindley
HMYOI Isis
HMYOI New Hall
HMYOI Stoke Heath
HMYOI Thorn Cross
HMYOI Werrington
HMYOI Wetherby

You may also be interested in these articles:

NEWCASTLE COLLEGE CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY
Sector News
#INWED21 - Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) is hoping to inspire the ne
New Report Reveals The Amount England Bears Due To Lack of Early Years Support
Sector News
The cost of inadequate early years support to the economy of England i
Schools and colleges are now managing centre reviews of grades requested by learners, as part of the appeals process in Wales
Sector News
In my statement on Renew and Reform, I confirmed to putting learners f
Businesses encouraged to enhance staff’s digital skills with fully funded training
Sector News
Gower College Swansea is encouraging businesses in South West Wales to
Business School students win prestigious award for inspirational leadership
Sector News
Two @ImperialCollege MBA students have won the Edie Hunt Inspiration A
DISADVANTAGED TEENS SET FOR INCREDIBLE ADVENTURE AS HOPWOOD HALL COLLEGE LAUNCHES ANIMAL ACADEMY
Sector News
Manchester’s teenagers are set to get hands-on experience with some
Greenwich partnership offers new route to UK degrees for international students
Sector News
The University of Greenwich (@UniofGreenwich) is celebrating the launc
Virtual awards celebrate achievement of students in pandemic
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) learners have achieved incredible things
TAKUMI, Digilearning and MAD//Fest Join Forces to Tackle Inequality
Sector News
Leading influencer marketing agency TAKUMI has teamed up with Digilear
People in Greater Manchester asked for views on tackling Gender-Based Violence
Sector News
GMCA has developed proposals for 10-year strategy to tackle gender-bas
Impact 12 to support social ventures created within 12 of the UK’s leading universities
Sector News
TWELVE UNIVERSITIES JOIN FORCES TO LAUNCH IMPACT INVESTMENT FUND Twel
Professor Chris Fogwill to join Cranfield as Pro-Vice-Chancellor
Sector News
Professor Chris Fogwill will be joining Cranfield University (@Cranfie

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has a new avatar. 3 hours 32 minutes ago
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has a new avatar. 3 hours 33 minutes ago
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has a new avatar. 3 hours 33 minutes ago
Jennifer Harrison

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5801)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page