Union membership increases for fourth year in row – but fewer than one-in-10 low-paid workers are members

@resfoundation - After four-decades of decline, 2020 was the fourth year in a row in which trade union membership among employees in the UK increased – with membership up 120,000 on the year before – according to Resolution Foundation analysis of new statistics published today (Thursday) by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Foundation notes that union membership among employees increased from 6.2 million to 6.6 million between 2016 and 2020 – a significant rise but still just half the peak membership of 13.2 million in 1979. Union membership as a share of all employees also increased slightly over the past year to 23.7 per cent.

The Foundation notes that growth in 2020 was driven by rising employment levels during the pandemic in the public sector, where union membership rates are higher (at 52 per cent), and where membership increased by 230,000.

In contrast, union membership in the private sector fell by 110,000, as the number of people working in the private sector fell as a result of the pandemic (and remains low at just 13 per cent). The Foundation adds that less than 10 per cent of the lowest-paid employees are union members, while membership rates are even lower (4 per cent) among hospitality workers, who have been at the heart of the current economic crisis.

Dan Tomlinson, Senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation, said:

“Many people assume that trade union membership is in terminal decline but in fact, as new statistics published today show, membership has been increasing for four consecutive years.

“However, union membership across sectors and age groups is varied. While over half of all employees in education are members, this is true for fewer than one-in-twenty hospitality employees.

“The lack of union membership in low-paying sectors of the economy – where job quality, security and levels of pay are serious issues – presents a significant challenge for workers who need more support, particularly in light of the ongoing economic crisis.

“Policy makers have an important role to play in supporting these workers through raising the National Living Wage and properly enforcing employment rules. But finding ways to give workers a greater say over their working conditions must have a bigger role in post-pandemic Britain.”

Whiteman: Workers rediscover the value of collective endeavour during times of crisis

School leaders’ union NAHT is also reporting a significant increase in its membership.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “A recent NAHT survey found that the top words school leaders would use to describe their experiences over the last year are ‘challenging, exhausting and stressful’.

“Leaders have turned to their union for support and guidance at a time when that has been in short supply from government. They have also appreciated the principled stance NAHT has taken on COVID, challenging the government’s approach where necessary and working hard to keep staff and pupil safety and wellbeing at the top of the agenda.”

Since 2017 NAHT has seen a steady growth as leaders rediscover the power of mutual support and collective endeavour. Union membership is about so much more than job insurance. NAHT added 1066 members during the pandemic period alone, rising from 33,333 in December 2020 to 34,399 in April 2021 up from 28,600 in 2017.

Tim Bowen, NAHT’s President, said: “Education is a much tougher job than it used to be and focusing on the health and well-being of teachers and school leaders is of real importance. Every leader needs to make sure every member of their team has the support they need. And when you develop your staff, of course the pupils benefit. Better mental health leads to better education.”

During the pandemic, NAHT has received numerous communications from school leaders commenting on the value of their union membership. One primary school head teacher in the North West said: “Never have I been more grateful to NAHT than at this time. It is a great comfort that, despite the madness of these times, the NAHT has a voice of reason.”

“The way our union has conducted itself throughout this crisis has been exemplary,” said one special school leader in the North East.

“I love the support from NAHT. Best investment I’ve made in my time as a head teacher,” said one London-based primary school head teacher.

NAHT continues to represent the views of school leaders in every phase and sector of education, including school business leaders, influencing policy at the highest levels of government in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This week the association published its Education Recovery plan – ‘a blueprint for a stronger and fairer system for all’ – outlining seven recommendations for a successful recovery and a demonstrating the huge ambition of the profession.

Mr Whiteman concluded: “While the government has been deliberating, school staff have already been quietly, but determinedly, getting on with the crucial task of supporting pupils. It is essential that the recovery effort of the next few years recognises and builds on the excellent work that has already been done.”