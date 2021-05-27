 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Greater Manchester’s universities and colleges announce plans to work more closely together

Details
Hits: 625

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Manchester city scene

Fourteen colleges and universities across Greater Manchester have come together with a joint commitment to addressing the skills and economic challenges facing the region. 

The joint statement from 14 organisations promises closer cooperation on:

  • Levelling-up across Greater Manchester and nationally to heal and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Lifelong learning
  • Mental health and wellbeing
  • Closer work with Greater Manchester Combined Authority to support regional priorities
  • Supporting health, culture and equality

Universities and colleges in Greater Manchester supporting 200,000 learners annually and contributing £2.5bn to the regional economy have today come together to issue a joint statement on closer cooperation.

The signatories to the statement are:

Universities: Manchester Metropolitan University, The University of Bolton, The University of Manchester, The University of Salford, The Royal Northern College of Music.

Further Education Colleges: Bolton College, Bury College, Hopwood Hall College, The Manchester College, Oldham College, Salford City College Group, Tameside College, Trafford College Group, Wigan & Leigh College.  

Further and Higher Education Collaboration

Statement from Greater Manchester Colleges of Further Education and Universities 

Our Commitment to Greater Manchester   

  • As leaders of the nine Further Education (FE) and five Higher Education (HE) institutions in Greater Manchester, we have come together to maximise our contribution to making the city region a great place to study, live and work.
  • Collectively, we support 200,000 learners annually, provide learning services directly to 15,000 employers in GM, employ 25,000 people, and contribute £2.5bn to the GM economy.
  • Our focus is on delivering a high-quality responsive system for lifelong learning, but our collaboration transcends educational needs to contribute to a resilient and vibrant economy and inclusive society and for all in Greater Manchester.
  • Our institutions support communities across Greater Manchester, building a sense of place and shared identities, and supporting social mixing, aspiration and ambition.
  • Our institutions contribute to the health and wellbeing of those in GM in many other ways, including our teaching hospitals and the training of healthcare professionals, research and training and supporting the mental health of our students.
  • Our institutions also enrich the arts and cultural life of our city region through extensive community engagement activities and the provision of major cultural assets, including museums, theatres and music and arts venues.
  • In launching our new partnership, we are committed to:

o   Making a significant contribution to the Government’s ambition for a truly Global Britain, levelling-up across GM and nationally to heal and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.

o   Creating an adaptable, flexible and accessible post-16 education system that enables all individuals to progress and gain the skills they need for employment and life.

o   Supporting the wellbeing and mental health of our staff, students and communities.

o   Working with the Mayor, Combined Authority, employers and others to deliver the Local Industrial Strategy, GM Strategy, GM’s ambitious carbon neutral targets and to address regional inequalities.

  • Our aim is to create a distinctive, world-leading and locally relevant further and higher education ecosystem for Greater Manchester that will be an exemplar for other regions across the UK, delivering:

o   Clear progression pathways between GM institutions and into higher skills training and/or high value employment.

o   Improved access to post-18 education for all.

o   A distinctive model to signpost learners to opportunities across GM.

o   Opportunities for older learners to develop new skills/re-train post Covid.

o   New joint programmes that are responsive to regional needs.

Uxbridge College pioneers state-of the-art training for electric car technicians
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is pioneering the latest in high tech learning with i
Students step up to support community with pandemic health sessions
Sector News
As part of @colegcambriaâ€™s Trusted Leaders programme, learners joine
Military Preparation Colleges ranked as one of the best companies...
Sector News
AN ORGANISATION which is sets the gold standard for workplace engageme

You may also be interested in these articles:

Uxbridge College pioneers state-of the-art training for electric car technicians
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege is pioneering the latest in high tech learning with i
Students step up to support community with pandemic health sessions
Sector News
As part of @colegcambria’s Trusted Leaders programme, learners joine
Military Preparation Colleges ranked as one of the best companies...
Sector News
AN ORGANISATION which is sets the gold standard for workplace engageme
Famous Leaders Who Studied Abroad and Why You Should Too
Sector News
Getting higher education in another country is universally considered
Putting jobs back into the local community with Waltham Forest College
Sector News
Playing a key role in the economic recovery and the first choice for s
Forensics students scoop medals
Sector News
Two Forensic Science students from Gower College Swansea have taken me
Oldham College Electrical Apprentice Surges to National Final
Sector News
AN OLDHAM College (@OldhamCollege) Electrical apprentice powered his w
Paul Sweeney has been appointed Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund's Northern Ireland Funding Committee
Sector News
The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has appoi
Bernardine Evaristo backs new scholarship for Black and Asian writers
Sector News
Booker Prize-winning author Professor Bernadine Evaristo is to back a
Barnsley College offers teacher training courses for all
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) is offering two tailor-made teache
Earn while you learn: 11Onze launches digital currency ‘Peles”
Sector News
#Fintech users can earn Peles by learning about money and use it to bu
Union membership increases for fourth year in row – but fewer than one-in-10 low-paid workers are members
Sector News
@resfoundation - After four-decades of decline, 2020 was the fourth ye

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5725)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page