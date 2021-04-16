 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New student guide launched in an effort to help students navigate their mental health

Details
Hits: 369

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Student well-being

New student guide launched in an effort to help students navigate their mental health, as they face continued uncertainty and economic instability even as lockdown eases

Leading student health and well-being expert & GP Dr Dominique Thompson has t launched ‘Student well-being: a guide to building better mental health in university’ in partnership with student accommodation search engine Mystudenthalls.com, in an effort to help students navigate the increased pressures and uncertainties of university brought about by the pandemic. 

With many students wanting to make up for lost time on their return to university, the guide explores how students can safely deal with lockdown easing and discusses concerns such as social media dependency, damaging drinking habits, and financial stress. 

The guide includes information and advice on the following topics: 

  • Student loneliness
  • Money and financial wellbeing 
  • Social media
  • Alcohol 
  • Academic performance 
  • Student living 

Student Loneliness

Students are one of the groups reporting the highest levels of loneliness during the pandemic, with research showing almost half of those aged 18-24 said they have experienced loneliness living under lockdown. Lacking almost two year’s socialisation, there is some concern that next year’s intake could face increased loneliness, even with restrictions easing. 

Dr Dominique Thompson: “Students will need continued support and universities should be starting to make provisions to allow for this, including preparing for increased demand on mental health services. [...] Students may also feel overwhelmed by the return to having lots of people in close proximity. Greater proximity to other students will not necessarily help students to feel less lonely, on the contrary, feelings of loneliness may be heightened.”

Money and financial wellbeing 

Money has become an even greater source of worry for UK students this past year. While regularly strapped for cash in normal circumstances, the pandemic has placed even greater challenges on students with a quarter of students losing their jobs or other sources of income due to the pandemic. Returning to uni will place many students in some difficult financial situations. 

Dr Dominique Thompson: “The difficulty with being short of money is that for many students the options have been limited, and if they cant find a part time job they may take risks, such as with their health or safety, and feel pushed into taking part in medical trials for money, or even illegal activities.”

Social media

Social media became an intrinsic feature of the lockdown experience back in 2020, with young people having a prolific impact on apps such as TikTok. However, while social media has been used over the past year to enable students to communicate with friends and family, research has also suggested the damaging impacts of social media, with half of 14-24 year olds asked in one survey saying Instagram and Facebook exacerbated feelings of anxiety. 

UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc
Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) won a Double Gold Award for having
WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Exc

Dr Dominique Thompson: “Students may have got into bad habits over the past year, with some developing a dependency on their social media. Changing these more damaging behaviours will take time but failure to do so could potentially have a long-term impact both on students’ studies and their mental well-being in the coming years.”

Alcohol 

While drinking has always played a role in the traditional student experience, according to new research, three in 10 young adults (aged 18-34) are drinking at higher levels than before lockdown began, and are more likely than the rest of the population  to be drinking alone. Recognising when drinking habits have become damaging or controlling will be important for students as they return to university. 

Dr Dominique Thompson: “Those suffering with mental health issues may have used alcohol as a coping mechanism during lockdown, so there is a potential danger that such students will continue to rely on drinking to counter the stress of university life”.

Academic performance 

The transition to online learning wasn’t smooth for everyone. Now, as well as continuing to deal with these immediate concerns about their day-to-day learning, students are also having to confront an uncertain job market which only adds to worries about their future prospects on leaving university. 

Dr Dominique Thompson: “Remember, not all skills are developed in the classroom - try not to focus on what you may have lost but rather figure out what your experience during the pandemic has taught you both about yourself and the way you work”.

Student living 

With almost twice as many undergrads living with their parents than a year ago according to Save the Student, uni living arrangements have changed dramatically in the past year. However, as restrictions ease and students return to campus this is likely to bring with it its own set of challenges. 

Dr Dominique Thompson: “It is likely that there will be a greater demand for quieter student accommodation- with students looking to ease back into socialising after a year of isolation.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students
Sector News
The Revamped UniAcco Fly High Scholarship 2021 The UniAcco Fly High Sc
Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) won a Double Gold Award for having
WorldSkills UK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Excel
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK Competitions: Inspiring Students and Apprentices to Exc
How Tech Has Helped Bring Us Together Despite Being Further Apart
Sector News
The past year has seen us become more isolated than ever before. With
UK universities stand with Everyone’s Invited
Sector News
Several universities across the UK are supporting the Everyone’s Inv
College app helping address adult literacy
Sector News
A new smartphone app which supports adult literacy learners has been l
Former Barking & Dagenham College student is decorating her way to successful career
Sector News
A former Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has
Douglas Appoints New Head of Digital to Focus on Transformation Strategy
Sector News
Tilbury Douglas, a major construction company in the education sector,
Eight ways to reduce stress in the workplace article
Sector News
It’s been quite the year for everyone, and while things are beginnin
Three new appointments to Board of Governors at Fife College
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has announced the appointment of three new
Bristol Uni Singers win UK’s biggest a cappella competition
Sector News
@BristolUni's Bristol Suspensions fought off dozens of groups to win a
Imperial changemakers named in community of Europe’s best young innovators
Sector News
Scores of student innovators, alumni and researchers from Imperial hav

Sponsored Video

#SkillsWorldLive: Will this summer’s exam results be a week of glory?

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Pareeshti
Pareeshti has published a new article: UniAcco Fly High Scholarship revamped to accommodate all international students 37 minutes ago
Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Lewisham College wins Double Gold Award 1 hour 9 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole added a new event 1 hour

CareermapLive: An Introduction to WorldSkills UK...

During this live webinar, you'll have the opportunity to learn about our skills competition development programme which provides colleges,...

  • Wednesday, 28 April 2021 03:30 PM
  • Online Event, UK

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5592)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page