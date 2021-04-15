City of London Corporation appoints new top team to lead transformational change

Following its decision in December 2020 to endorse a new Operating Model, the City of London Corporation’s governing Court of Common Council today welcomed the appointment of eight new senior officers and formally confirmed the appointment of the first woman as Chamberlain, the Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, since the post was created in 1237.

Chair of the Establishment Committee Edward Lord said it delivered an aspiration to select the best candidates for each job and diversify the senior management team as six of nine new senior officers are women and two are people of colour.

The new members of the City Corporation’s top team, which will be led by Town Clerk & Chief Executive, John Barradell, and who were appointed after an exhaustive search and selection process including a wide public advertising campaign are:

Chamberlain & Chief Financial Officer: Caroline Al-Beyerty

Deputy Town Clerk & Chief Executive: Douglas Trainer

Chief Operating Officer: Emma Moore

Chief Strategy Officer: Dionne Corradine

Executive Director, Environment: Juliemma McLoughlin

Executive Director, Human Resources: Ruth Bailey

Executive Director, Private Secretary to the Lord Mayor: Caroline Jack

Executive Director, Private Secretary to the Chair of the Policy & Resources Committee: Aaron Downey

Markets Director: Ben Milligan

Commenting on the appointments,

Edward Lord, Chair of the City Corporation’s Establishment Committee, which led the recruitment exercise, said:

“I am delighted that we have attracted exceptionally talented individuals to fill these vital roles.

“They will form an amazing team, working alongside elected Members, the Town Clerk, and other senior managers, to deliver transformational change to the world’s oldest municipal democracy.

“I am especially proud that we have delivered our commitment to diversify the Corporation’s top team and that, in selecting the best candidates, we have recruited six women into these nine roles, and two people of colour.”

Town Clerk and Chief Executive of the City of London Corporation, John Barradell, said:

“I look forward to working with our new senior leaders at what is an exciting and pivotal moment for the City Corporation.

“These appointments build on an already strong and committed team, and will help us be more agile, responsive and able to make the best use of our resources to create a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful country.”

Biographies of the new senior managers:

Deputy Town Clerk & Chief Executive Douglas Trainer

Douglas was Assistant Chief Executive and Director of Corporate and Strategic Services and Head of Communications of the London Borough of Newham from 2011 to 2018, working in support of directly elected Mayor, Sir Robin Wales. Prior to that he had been Communications Director of Serco Civil Government Division, Special Adviser to the First Minister of Scotland, Jack McConnell, and a partner of communications firm Luther Pendragon. Douglas is a former President of the National Union of Students and is currently a consultant working with Madison Square Gardens Entertainment Corporation advising on their proposed new venue in East London.

Chief Operating Officer Emma Moore

Emma has been Chief Operating Officer of UK Border Force within the Home Office since 2017, albeit recently seconded to NHS Track & Trace. Before that she was Chief Operating Officer of G4S Public Services and previously held other senior roles in G4S plc, including as Director, Local Government. She is currently in the Civil Service High Performance Development Scheme.

Chamberlain and Chief Financial Officer Caroline Al-Beyerty

Caroline has served as Deputy Chamberlain (previously Financial Services Director) of the Corporation since 2011. Prior to that she was Head of Professional Standards and Head of Audit Practice at the Audit Commission. A CIPFA qualified accountant, Caroline is a former Council Member and Trustee of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

Chief Strategy Officer Dionne Corradine

Dionne is currently Director, Organisational Effectiveness at the Home Office, before which she was Head of Strategy & Planning for the Crime, Police & Fire Group in the department. She previously held senior management roles leading strategy, reform and transformation units and programmes in the Ministry of Defence and Department for Education. She is currently participating in the Civil Service Leadership Academy’s Director Leadership Programme.

Executive Director, Environment Juliemma McLoughlin

Juliemma is currently Executive Director, Regeneration, Commercial & Economy at Northumberland County Council and was previously Development Director and Chief Planner at the Greater London Authority. Prior to that she was Lead Director for Planning & Growth at the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham and Head of Planning, Regeneration and Building Environment for Sydney Ports within the New South Wales State Government.

Executive Director, Human Resources Ruth Bailey

Ruth is currently People, Capability and Change Director for the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government where she is also head of profession for a dozen arms-length bodies. She was previously People Director of the Care Quality Commission, HR Director of the Cabinet Office, and Senior Business Partner and Head of Talent at the Ministry of Defence. Ruth is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Personnel Development.

Executive Director, Private Secretary to the Lord Mayor Caroline Jack

Caroline is Head of the International, EU and UK Team of the Scottish Government, based at their London Office. She is career civil servant who has worked across the UK Government, including as DEFRA’s Lead on World Trade Organisation schedule strategy and negotiations, Head of International Tourism Strategy at DCMS, and Team Leader, High Impact Threats in the Civil Contingencies Unit of the Cabinet Office National Security Secretariat.

Executive Director, Private Secretary to the Chair of the Policy & Resources Committee Aaron Downey

Aaron is Deputy Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for International Trade. His previous roles include Head of UK-EU Negotiations Strategy at BEIS, Head of the Strategy Unit at DExEU, and Head of Governance and Assurance, Airport Expansion, at DfT.

Markets Director Ben Milligan

Ben is currently Head of Environmental Services for Adur and Worthing Councils and was previously Superintendent of the Corporation’s New Spitalfields Market. Prior to that he was a senior Environmental Health Officer with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets where he had responsibility for oversight of Billingsgate Market.