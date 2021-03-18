 
Coleg Cambria celebrates first student to complete inaugural dog grooming qualification

TOP BARKS to Judith Anne Evans on being the first @ColegCambria learner to complete a prestigious dog grooming qualification.

Judith achieved the City and Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Dog Grooming at Cambria’s Llysfasi site and looks forward to taking her business to the next level by opening a shop salon and becoming a member of The Groomers Spotlight directory.

Judith, from Abergele, said being taught by respected tutor Wendy Murray at the college’s innovative Collar and Comb Academy attracted her to join the popular course.

“I loved my time in Llysfasi, being there was always the highlight of my week,” said Judith.

“I relished the practical side of things and being hands-on, making sure the dogs were groomed to the best of my ability and cared for to the highest standards.”

She added: “I have dyslexia and found the written work quite challenging, but with the support of Wendy it was not a chore, I enjoyed it.

“I would love to go on to become the best at what I do and one day even try and become a master groomer.

“I have a salon in my garage and a wonderful list of clients and dogs that I groom. The vision is to have a salon in my hometown one day.

“Thanks again to Wendy and the team for all their help and support, I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Wendy congratulated Judith on her achievement in being the first person to complete the Level 3 qualification.

“It's a great qualification that helps each student to both reach their full potential and develop skills to groom dogs at a high level, with safe practices,” she said.

“I'm proud of all of the students for achieving the qualification, but it was Judith who did so first – she will always hold that title.

“Her work ethic and continued commitment to caring about the dogs she grooms was outstanding and I wish her the best of luck for the future.”

