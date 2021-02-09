 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Partnership provides essential work experience to construction students

Details
Hits: 415
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Riverside

A partnership project has provided hands-on training to students who have helped build 50 homes on a new estate.

The £7 million housing development in Carlisle has been delivered by social housing provider Riverside in partnership with Carlisle City Council, Esh Construction and Carlisle College.

It has helped upskill local young people by providing practical onsite training for students and apprentices, while also helping to deliver new affordable homes for rent.

Hannah Camm is studying a bricklaying course at the college and laid bricks to one of the first homes built. 

She said: "This partnership project has allowed me to develop the skills that I’ve been learning at college alongside working on a building site and I’ve enjoyed it. I worked beside three people who helped me develop my building skills to give that invaluable practical experience which will help me secure work in the future.

“Working on a building site has also enabled me to showcase the role of females in the construction industry, which is something that I am passionate about.”

Sarah Paton, Riverside’s Regional Director for the North, added:

“This project demonstrates successful joint partnership work by all involved which we can adopt on future developments. This includes the social value aspect, providing hands-on work experience for construction students and apprentices that we hope will help address the skills shortage in the area.”

Eight construction students and apprentices were able to gain practical onsite training by doing nine-week placements a few days a week in painting, decorating, plastering, bricklaying, joinery, plumbing and electrics to develop their skills to help secure future employment.

“Employers are looking for skilled people so this work experience has benefitted students to not only gain hands-on training but also develop life skills to boost their employability prospects,” says Matty McLeish from Carlisle College.

While Gary Dobson, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, explains:

“This format has provided students a more-rounded training experience that is required for the construction industry. It has given them a better insight into how a site operates, so students were able to take what they have learnt at college and apply it on site, then take what they’ve learnt back to the classroom.”

The development benefits from £1.4m grant funding from Homes England, as Carlisle City Council identified the need for more properties for affordable rent in the area.

Riverside welcomed Impact Housing to the Group in 2018, and as part of Riverside’s commitment to support their development programme this new estate will be managed by Impact.

Samaritans launch new online resources on Safer Internet Day
Sector News
On Safer Internet Day [Tuesday 9 February 2021], @samaritans publishes
Siemens Apprenticeship degree programme hailed a success
Sector News
@Siemensâ€™ degree apprenticeship programme is on target to deliver it
Mental health resources for children, parents, carers and school/ college staff
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/01/mental-health-resources-for-ch

Andrea Thorn, Managing Director at Impact Housing, said:

“This project has been a great opportunity for us to create training placements for local students to develop their skills with practical learning on a construction site. This has helped upskill and retain talent for the local economy.”

The Beverley Rise development provides a mixture of two, three and four-bedroomed properties to accommodate various sized families to meet demand in Carlisle.

“Affordable housing is critical for the city as it expands. It’s still important to have good quality family accommodation, and Beverley Rise is what we need for the city going forward,” explains Cllr Paul Nedved, Portfolio Holder for Economy, Enterprise and Housing at Carlisle City Council.

As with all developments under construction when the Covid pandemic took hold last March, it had an impact on the project’s timescales. However Esh Construction put procedures in place to provide a Covid-safe working environment and it was completed within the timeframe.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle added:

“Riverside and Impact are two very important providers for housing in Carlisle. This new development provides new family homes at a time when they are needed most in the area.

“This isn’t just about housing but about training and to give the next generation the skills in construction to shape their careers and provide opportunities.”

Riverside is one of the leading registered providers of social housing in the UK and is committed to building more affordable homes across the country.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Samaritans launch new online resources on Safer Internet Day
Sector News
On Safer Internet Day [Tuesday 9 February 2021], @samaritans publishes
Siemens Apprenticeship degree programme hailed a success
Sector News
@Siemens’ degree apprenticeship programme is on target to deliver it
Weston College wins prestigious Beacon Inclusive Learning Leadership Award
Sector News
@westoncollege has won the prestigious @AoC_info’ Beacon Inclusive L
National Apprenticeship Week: The career advice Siemens plc CEO Carl Ennis would give his 16 year old self
Sector News
Coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week (#NAW21), Carl Ennis (@Ca
What the latest attendance stats show us
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/08/what-the-latest-attendance-sta
Mental health resources for children, parents, carers and school/ college staff
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/01/mental-health-resources-for-ch
Materials degree apprenticeship set to welcome first students
Sector News
A new degree apprenticeship targeting the next generation of materials
Almost one million HE staff and students now have access to Culture Shift’s reporting system
Sector News
Almost one million students and higher education employees now have ac
Leeds City College launches partnership with Leeds Rhinos Netball
Sector News
@leedscitycoll, which is part of @LuminateEdGroup, is encouraging more
Construction Partnership Celebrates Diversity Figures for National Apprenticeship Week 2021
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) and construction partner, BAM,
Wakefield College teams up with engineering firm to offer virtual work placement
Sector News
Staff from Wakefield College’s (@wakeycollege) Work Placement Team h
Engineering Britain’s apprentice bounceback
Sector News
The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching impacts on just about every

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5342)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page