Leading Logistics Firm Expands RAPID Programme

Leading logistics firm @EuropaWorldwide is championing efforts to support young people by developing its own career programme, creating opportunities for a career in sales in logistics. It follows news of the Government’s recently launched Kick Start programme, which provides funding to employers to create job placements, highlighting the challenging job market for 16 to 24 year olds.
Following a successful launch last year, Europa’s RAPID Career Development Programme has been re-launched for 2021 and so far has seen a vast increase in the number of applicants in comparison to its first year.
The RAPID programme gives school-leavers and graduates the opportunity to become part of its Europa Road sales team, which specialise in European road freight. Europa will be placing a RAPID school-leaver and graduate in each of its 13 UK branches, with a view to potentially add a second graduate in its larger branches.
This year, the programme has been extended to include graduates. With applications for this part of the programme now closed Europa has reported a hugely successful response, receiving hundreds of applications from budding university students looking to kick start a career in sales.
Lana Jay, Europa Worldwide Group’s Early Careers Talent Manager explains why this year the programme is unique in that they are spreading the opportunity wider, to find the brightest and best young individuals. She comments: “The pandemic has shone a light on logistics, so we are seeing an increase in the level of understanding amongst both school-leavers and graduates. With this in mind, we felt it was the right time to extend the programme to university students.
“The response and calibre of graduate candidates has so far been fantastic. Over the next couple of months, we will be taking interviews via video screenings, hoping to have our new Graduate join our Europa Road team in early April.”
The innovative RAPID Career Development Programme showcases Europa’s continued investment into the next generation of talent in logistics. Still available to school-leavers, with applications open until 30th April 2021, the successful applicants will have a starting salary of £22,500, benefits including a company car and the chance to earn extra commission after just a few months.
Europa Worldwide Group is a specialist road, air & sea and warehouse operator, with a £205m turnover which employs over 1,000 staff across 16 sites in the UK, plus Belgium and Hong Kong.
The initiative is the brainchild of Europa’s Managing Director Andrew Baxter, designed to appeal to highly ambitious and focused individuals who are keen to earn and learn, hit the ground running and progress up the sales career ladder from as early as 18-years-old.
Lana continues: “The graduate addition will work in partnership with the current programme focusing on school-leavers. We have been talking, mostly virtually, to schools and universities across the country to explain the innovative and dynamic opportunity. To support their transition from education to becoming part of the Europa Road sales team, we have a uniquely tailored programme of training and development and we can’t wait to get started with our new class of RAPIDs later in the year!”
Europa’s own management team can tell some inspiring success stories of starting at a junior level and working their way up to Director level, moving roles internally and progressing and developing gradually through the business.
Interested school-leaver applicants can still apply now