LTE Group Chief Executive, John Thornhill, elected as Chair of Collab Group Board

LTE Group Chief Executive, John Thornhill, elected as Chair of Collab Group Board

@LTEgrp John Thornhill has been appointed to the national membership body of FE colleges and college groups @collabgrp. 

LTE Group Chief Executive, John Thornhill, has been officially elected as Chair of the Collab Group Board.

John has been Chief Executive of LTE Group, the first integrated education and skills group of its kind in the UK, for eight years and a director with Collab Group Board since 2019. LTE Group is behind the building of a brand new £93million campus in Manchester city centre for The Manchester College and its higher education provider UCEN Manchester.

This new appointment sees John follow on from, Shelagh Legrave, Principal and Chief Executive of the Chichester College Group who served on the Collab Group Board since 2014 and as Chair since 2019.

The Collab Group brings together large UK colleges and college groups, who aim to transform the UK economy by delivering high-quality technical and professional education.

John will play a vital role in helping the group to deliver on its strategic objectives. His appointment comes at a unique time in which Collab Group colleges have a critical role to play to support local communities to navigate the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

John said: “These are unprecedented times for society and the economy. I firmly believe that FE and skills are part of the solution and catalyst the country needs to move forward.

“Collab Group member organisations will be in the vanguard as we address new and exciting challenges ahead. I’m honoured to be able to support Ian Pretty, CEO of Collab Group, and colleagues in the months ahead."

Ian Pretty said: “I am delighted to welcome John Thornhill as Chair of the Collab Group Board. He brings with him many skills that will help Collab Group to grow and allow us to build on our success. I look forward to working closely with him on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

