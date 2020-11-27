 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Young Sheppey Hero Wins National Lottery Award

Details
Hits: 434
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Caitlin Walker

Inspiring ‘young hero’, Caitlin Walker, from @EKC__Group’s Sheppey College has been recognised for her exceptional community work during the Covid-19 pandemic at the National Lottery Awards 2020.

Having faced a series of personal challenges in recent years, the Level 3 Business, Finance and Marketing student received the National Lottery’s ‘Young Hero’ award for her outstanding acts of selflessness to support others.

As a keen volunteer and young advocate, Caitlin drew upon her years of volunteering experience to lead a series of community initiatives as the nation went into lockdown.

The creation of an online hub to support NHS workers was one of Caitlin’s notable achievements, uniting the hub’s 3,000 members to collect donations of essential items that were then gifted to ICU staff in appreciation of their work during the pandemic.

Alongside this, Caitlin ran errands for elderly and vulnerable neighbours who were shielding, produced reusable facemasks for friends, family members and people in her community, and created much-needed uniform bags for nurses, filling them with goodies to thank them for their incredible work.

Caitlin learnt about her award win whilst filming a video with the National Lottery about her volunteering efforts.

YouTube star and 2019 Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Saffron Barker, had the honour of surprising Caitlin with the news via a video message.

“I was so shocked when I saw Saffron on the screen in front of me and even more surprised when she said I had won the Young Hero Award!” commented Caitlin.

She continued: “I didn’t see myself as a hero - I was just doing what I thought everyone should do for those that need it. But I’m so happy to receive the trophy and be recognised for what I have been doing these last six months. I hope to continue helping as many people as I can.”

Speaking after announcing Caitlin as the winner, Saffron Barker commented: “Everyone’s world has been turned upside down lately and it has been a real challenge for many. Caitlin is such an inspiration with everything she has done, despite her own battles. She is so deserving of this award and I was so honoured to be the one to name her Young Hero at this year’s National Lottery Awards. Well done Caitlin!”

Caitlin received a National Lottery Award trophy and a £3,000 cash prize for Youth Resilience UK, a Nationally Lottery funded organisation that Caitlin has been a long-standing volunteer for.

Contributing to a robust and fair system for 2021 examinations
Sector News
The Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) has made a series of re
New winter package to provide further support for children and families
Sector News
Children and families will get extra support this winter, with council
INSPIRATIONAL COLLEGE STAFF HONOURED IN UK CELEBRATION OF TEACHING
Sector News
Phil Brooks of @Dudley_College of Technology given prestigious @Teachi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Innovative Alliance and The Andy Reid Standing Tall Foundation work together to provide essential resources for those seeking employment
Sector News
Adult Education training provider Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv
Contributing to a robust and fair system for 2021 examinations
Sector News
The Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) has made a series of re
New winter package to provide further support for children and families
Sector News
Children and families will get extra support this winter, with council
INSPIRATIONAL COLLEGE STAFF HONOURED IN UK CELEBRATION OF TEACHING
Sector News
Phil Brooks of @Dudley_College of Technology given prestigious @Teachi
How to encourage diversity in STEM industries
Sector News
Cleveland Bridge Group (@CleveBridgeUK) are committed to providing opp
Innovative Alliance barbering alumni give free haircuts to the homeless
Sector News
Steve, Jake and Luke recently completed a fully-funded barbering cours
Innovative Alliance works with national retailer to provide people in unemployment with training and job opportunities
Sector News
Adult Education Training Provider Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv
New funding to support schools and colleges during Covid pandemic
Sector News
The Department for Education (@educationgovuk) announces fund for scho
BEI Education Group Ltd acquires Best Practice Training & Development Ltd
Sector News
BEI Education Group Ltd is a holding company that owns several commerc
College host workshops for Global Entrepreneurship Week
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students had the opportunity to take part in a range
Anne Longfield warns hundreds of vulnerable 'invisible children' in England are being locked away without any legal protection
Sector News
Children’s Commissioner for England @annelongfield warns hundreds of
Sport during lockdown - how college sports teams have kept going
Sector News
All school and college lecturers have had to adapt their teaching meth

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5138)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page