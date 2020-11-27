 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BEI Education Group Ltd acquires Best Practice Training & Development Ltd

Details
Hits: 624
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
BEI Logo

BEI Education Group Ltd is a holding company that owns several commercial and apprenticeship training providers operating in different sectors. The company is building a portfolio of providers that can service employers - national and local - through its niche, independently managed businesses.

Best Practice Training & Development Ltd is a business that has been running for nearly 30 years (incorporated for 23 years) under the leadership of David Allenstein and it has an impressive track record, with a very good OFSTED report in 2019 and a direct AEB contract with the ESFA. 

David is now retiring, and BEI have acquired 100% of the share capital. David, his wife Mary, and key employee Nina have all become shareholders in BEI as a result of the transaction. David Allenstein said we are very proud of the business we have built over many years and delighted to hand it over to a professional group of people who have very ambitious plans to grow not only Best Practice but BEI as a group.

Sara Goldie is to be appointed Managing Director to manage the business as one business unit in conjunction with Leaders in Business Ltd. Tracy Myles will be appointed Finance Director and David Cormack, Commercial Director.

Sara Goldie commented “I am very proud to be leading up the Best Practice team which is a high-quality organisation with a fantastic track record”.

BEI Chief Executive David Kitchen said “we express our thanks to David (Allenstein) for building such a lovely organisation and creating a great legacy. We will respect the history, build on a David’s success and as custodians of the company aim to emulate David’s achievements. We wish him a happy retirement.

Contributing to a robust and fair system for 2021 examinations
Sector News
The Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) has made a series of re
New winter package to provide further support for children and families
Sector News
Children and families will get extra support this winter, with council
INSPIRATIONAL COLLEGE STAFF HONOURED IN UK CELEBRATION OF TEACHING
Sector News
Phil Brooks of @Dudley_College of Technology given prestigious @Teachi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Innovative Alliance and The Andy Reid Standing Tall Foundation work together to provide essential resources for those seeking employment
Sector News
Adult Education training provider Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv
Contributing to a robust and fair system for 2021 examinations
Sector News
The Social Mobility Commission (@SMCommission) has made a series of re
New winter package to provide further support for children and families
Sector News
Children and families will get extra support this winter, with council
INSPIRATIONAL COLLEGE STAFF HONOURED IN UK CELEBRATION OF TEACHING
Sector News
Phil Brooks of @Dudley_College of Technology given prestigious @Teachi
How to encourage diversity in STEM industries
Sector News
Cleveland Bridge Group (@CleveBridgeUK) are committed to providing opp
Innovative Alliance barbering alumni give free haircuts to the homeless
Sector News
Steve, Jake and Luke recently completed a fully-funded barbering cours
Innovative Alliance works with national retailer to provide people in unemployment with training and job opportunities
Sector News
Adult Education Training Provider Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv
Young Sheppey Hero Wins National Lottery Award
Sector News
Inspiring ‘young hero’, Caitlin Walker, from @EKC__Group’s Shepp
New funding to support schools and colleges during Covid pandemic
Sector News
The Department for Education (@educationgovuk) announces fund for scho
College host workshops for Global Entrepreneurship Week
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students had the opportunity to take part in a range
Anne Longfield warns hundreds of vulnerable 'invisible children' in England are being locked away without any legal protection
Sector News
Children’s Commissioner for England @annelongfield warns hundreds of
Sport during lockdown - how college sports teams have kept going
Sector News
All school and college lecturers have had to adapt their teaching meth

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5138)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page