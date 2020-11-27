New funding to support schools and colleges during Covid pandemic

The Department for Education (@educationgovuk) announces fund for schools and colleges facing significant funding pressure.

Covid workforce fund to support with costs of staff absences in schools and colleges

Fund to support settings facing greatest staffing and funding pressures to remain open

Updated contingency framework for education published as national restrictions end

Schools and colleges facing the greatest combined staffing and funding pressures will be able to claim via a new short-term Covid workforce fund, as part of the government’s national priority of keeping education settings open.

The Department for Education has today (Friday 27 November) announced the fund which will be backdated to 01 November and cover the current half term, with detailed guidance due to be published shortly. It is designed for schools and colleges facing significant funding pressure, and will cover the costs of high levels of staff absences over a minimum threshold, to help ensure schools and colleges can remain open.

This new package of funding is in addition to the biggest increase to core school funding in a decade, including a £2.6 billion boost this year and a further £2.2 billion next year, as well as support given to schools in the summer to cover exceptional Covid-related costs.

Throughout the pandemic, schools and colleges have been rising to the challenges presented by coronavirus, maintaining high quality education and support for their pupils. The government will continue to review the pressures schools and colleges are facing into next term, and continue to explore how mass testing can play a greater role in keeping them open in the new year for all pupils to attend full time.

An updated contingency framework for all education settings has also been published today.

This sets out how government would manage the exceptional circumstances in which further restrictions were required on education to help contain virus transmission within a community.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, which represents leaders in the majority of schools, said:

“Keeping schools open is the right priority, but achieving that successfully rests not so much with ministers, but on the shoulders of school leaders and their teams. With that in mind, the government should listen to what the profession is telling them.

“Throughout the pandemic schools have worked with constantly changing government guidance which has moved the goal-posts time and time again. Today is the latest example.

“It is enormously frustrating for schools which worked in good faith to develop detailed plans based on the tiered approach they were given earlier this term only to be told to disregard what they have done and to start all over again.

“The system, and the people who work in it are under unsustainable pressure. Much has been made in recent days of the freedom to use rotas in schools in order to keep learning going in the areas most heavily affected by covid. If leaders in those areas believe that they need the freedom to exercise some flexibility in how they maintain the highest quality education in their schools, then, at the very least, the government should listen to their professional judgement.”

Regarding the additional COVID funding, Paul said:

“At the end of a tough week for education, here is a glimmer of hope for some schools. The government has finally responded to the clear pressure that school leaders have been facing and provided some financial assistance for the spiralling costs of covid. We would like to see the government go further, and our continuing discussions with them will focus on this in the coming weeks.”

The framework is not a guide to operational management of education in local areas or individual education settings.

The government hopes never to have to implement the restrictions set out in the framework. Any implementation remains a decision for central government, working closely with local leaders, and would only come as a last resort to control extremely high prevalence of the virus if all other measures had been exhausted.

Keeping all education settings open remains a national priority, and today’s additional funding and clarity over the contingency framework will help settings remain open over the winter months.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Keeping schools and colleges open is a national priority, which is why I am launching the Covid workforce fund, to support schools and colleges facing significant budget pressures and staff absences.

“This new funding comes on top of our funding for schools facing exceptional costs during the summer months, the £1 billion Covid catch up fund to help all children make up for lost learning, and the core school funding that is seeing the biggest increase in a decade.

“I know how hard school and college staff and leaders have worked over the past nine months, and I want to once again thank everyone working in education for going above and beyond while we continue to deal with the extra pressures caused by the pandemic.”

Cllr Judith Blake, Chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said:

“The increase in teachers self-isolating due to coronavirus and dwindling funds to pay for supply teachers are leading to whole year groups having to be sent home and school closures across the country.

“While this extra funding, on top of the additional school funding announced in the Spending Review, is helpful, it will only be available until Christmas and doesn’t plug the historic extra staffing costs schools have had to cover due to the pandemic. The qualifying threshold for funding also prevents many schools from benefiting, leaving them at risk of significantly depleted reserves at a very uncertain time.

“Unless this funding is made more long-term and less restrictive, more schools may have to close after having spent their budgets on supply teachers, which will only serve to exacerbate growing attainment gaps.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“The Government is claiming to be supporting schools and colleges, but this funding barely scratches the surface, and does nothing for early years providers despite mounting financial pressures.

“Teacher absences have to hit one in five over the short-term before this funding will kick in. Schools and colleges cannot survive that level of teacher absence.

“Labour has been calling for proper support for schools, colleges and early years providers throughout the pandemic. The Conservatives’ approach is holding children’s education back. Ministers needs to wake up to the crisis facing our education and childcare services.”

The Department’s existing guidance published in July sets out a range of measures schools and colleges should continue to follow to reduce the risk of transmission, including physical distancing between staff and pupils and increased ventilation in classrooms where possible.

Measures also include the use of face coverings for adults and pupils in years 7 and above in local restriction tiers: high or very high when moving around the premises, outside of classrooms, in communal areas where social distancing cannot easily be maintained. Face coverings should also be worn on dedicated home to school transport by secondary school pupils.

Pupils in years 7 and above and adults in schools in local restriction tier: medium will have the discretion to require face coverings for pupils, staff and visitors in indoor areas outside the classroom where social distancing cannot easily be maintained. Primary school children will still not need to wear a face covering.

Evidence has highlighted the risks of not being in education on young people’s development and mental health. As the UK’s Chief Medical Officers have made clear, the wider risks to children being out of school is far greater than the risk of catching coronavirus at school.

Should any school or college need additional support above and beyond the range of funding and advice already made available, they should make contact with the Department’s regional school commissioner or ESFA territorial teams, who have worked to help hundreds of settings to remain open throughout the pandemic.

There remain no plans for schools to close early for Christmas, to extend the holidays or to implement rota systems.