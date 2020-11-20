 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Covid-related pay freezes are a kick in the teeth for public sector workers

Details
Hits: 371
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In remarks made today (20 Nov) about a possible public sector pay cap, the Chancellor is considering a freeze of public sector pay in next week's Comprehensive Spending Review. 

KevinCourtney100x100Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

“This is the very last thing the economy needs as it tries to recover. Key workers have kept this country on its feet throughout the pandemic.

“This isn’t about fairness at all. This is a con job. The Government will argue this is about holding down public sector pay because private sector pay has gone down, but it makes no sense economically. Public sector workers spend their pay rises in private sector retail and private sector hospitality.

“This is a predictable attempt at divide and rule in the middle of a pandemic. Police officers, prison officers, school support staff, teachers, head teachers, DWP workers, hospital ancillary staff, have all put their lives on the line this year and they all deserve a pay rise. So should the delivery drivers for big supermarkets. We are supposed to be all in this together as working people.

“Not so long ago the Government was so worried about teacher recruitment that they promised starting salaries would increase. But a pay freeze means recruitment problems will be back with a vengeance after the pandemic.

“If Rishi Sunak does end up saying to school staff that their pay will be held down, then it is entirely the wrong moment to say it. This is not levelling up, but levelling down.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“The news that the government intends to freeze the pay of teachers and other public sector workers will be seen as a huge kick in the teeth for millions of school staff.

“Undoubtedly the costs of Covid have been significant, but the government is looking for the wrong solution to the problem of balancing the national budget.

“The teaching profession has already endured a decade of pay freezes, in contrast to pay growth in the private sector. This made teaching an uncompetitive career option for graduates who have looked to other sectors to build their careers. The government’s plans will make a dire situation even worse.

“The civic response to Covid has been characterised by the willingness of public sector workers, school staff included, to go the extra mile. Public sector workers have been critical to the national effort. They have also endured personal losses and tragedies. It is entirely wrong for the government to expect dedicated public servants, some of them often on low rates of pay already, to be the ones to shoulder the responsibility of paying for the costs of Covid incurred by the Treasury.

The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards
Sector News
@sheffcol has been shortlisted as a finalist for the @AoC_info Beacon
Enterprising Students Showcase Innovative Ideas
Sector News
Over 3000 students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) took p
Gower College Swansea joins forces with WorldSkills UK to demonstrate world-class skills
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) demonstrated thei

“Another slap in the face on pay, after years of pay freezes and an unbelievably challenging 2020 is an insult that many school staff will be absolutely stunned by.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards
Sector News
@sheffcol has been shortlisted as a finalist for the @AoC_info Beacon
Enterprising Students Showcase Innovative Ideas
Sector News
Over 3000 students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) took p
Gower College Swansea joins forces with WorldSkills UK to demonstrate world-class skills
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) demonstrated thei
Kingswood offering 100 apprentices the chance to become an adventurer
Sector News
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the apprenticesh
Hugh Baird University Centre Students 'Meet the Professionals'
Sector News
The @HughBaird University Centre recently hosted a virtual ‘Meet the
ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE - LAUNCHES NEW POSTGRADUATE TEACHING CENTRE AND OTHER UPDATES
Sector News
@RoseBruford College – London’s International Drama SchoolPractice
Major investment in apprenticeships needed if the UK is to deliver Green Plan
Sector News
“@BorisJohnson’s 10-point Green Plan will require major investment
COVID-19 technology wins E&T Innovation Award
Sector News
The University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) was recognised at the Institut
OfS commissions new study on support for care experienced students
Sector News
The Office for Students (@officestudents) has commissioned the Nationa
UCU: Government policy leads to staff sack threat at Covid hit Wiltshire College
Sector News
Wiltshire College has threatened to sack staff to meet government cond
NEU comment on ONS school infection rate figures
Sector News
Latest @ONS school infection rate figures Secondary school infection r
Active IQ meets demand to train EPA assessors
Sector News
This new qualification meets the increasing demands for skilled assess

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sheffield College
Sheffield College has published a new article: The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards 22 hours 57 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

ICYMI: #SkillsWorldLIVE Future of FE: What do ITP leaders think? @TomBewick with @SusannaOneFile @OneFileUK Mar… https://t.co/FcLcvVrVls
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: T Level Professional Development pre-Christmas courses bookable now yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5125)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page