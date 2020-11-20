 
T Level Professional Development pre-Christmas courses bookable now

learning

Responding to feedback from the Further Education (FE) and Training sector, the Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has refined its broad range of fully-funded #TLevel Professional Development (TLPD) courses to best suit practitioners’ needs.

The ETF has listened to the sector’s concerns over time constraints in the current climate and has tailored the list of CPD available before Christmas by postponing a number of courses to a time that better suits practitioners’ needs.

The refined list of CPD can be accessed and booked via the T Level Professional Development Platform, with key dates listed below. Online modules and live online courses, delivered by a trainer, are aimed at colleagues in different roles across the FE sector. This includes established and new teachers, leaders, governors and business support staff.

For teachers, the Teaching T Levels: Professional and Vocational Upskilling course will update and maintain vocational and professional practice, knowledge and skills. It provides background information about how T Levels have been designed, and how developing vocational expertise can align to organisational, regional and national priorities.

The Teaching T Levels: Enhancing Pedagogy course, meanwhile, will develop teachers’ wider understanding of effective pedagogy. It includes examples of effective teaching and learning theory and practice in technical and vocational contexts. Both courses are carried out across two sessions on dates in December (listed at the end of this article).

Those involved in delivering the Education and Childcare T Level – including teachers, trainers and support staff managers – are invited to join the Curriculum Design and Delivery Network meeting which will take place online on 30 November (2pm to 4pm). The meeting is one of many taking place across the different TLPD Networks, which facilitate collaboration, the sharing of resources and the development of collaborative partnerships. A workshop on 25 November (2pm-4pm), will take place live online aimed specifically at colleagues with an interest in the marketing of T Levels. The workshop will focus on raising the local profile of T Levels for successful recruitment.

The New Teacher Programme – aimed at new teachers with no formal training – supports the rapid development of basic teaching skills that will provide the knowledge and confidence necessary to improve teaching practice in preparation for T Level delivery. It introduces key concepts, developing an understanding of the ways in which students learn, how to support the breadth of the learner cohort found in technical education, and appropriate strategies and learning methods. The programme can be undertaken online, over three themed modules, or delivered live online by a trainer over the course of two sessions.

For Operational Middle Leaders and Managers, two online modules address leading and managing curriculum change for T Levels, as well as leadership and professional practice for T Level planning and implementation. Courses are delivered live online by a trainer during December (dates listed at the end of this article).

The Strategic Leaders Providing T Levels course is for senior leaders already, or considering, delivering T Levels. It will help them understand the impact T Levels will have within their organisation and across their wider community, looking at considerations for effective employer partnerships, organisational change and how T Levels are resourced effectively and positioned in the curriculum offer. There is an online course available, bookable via the TLPD Platform, as well as three two-hour sessions on 4, 11 and 18 December.

Understanding T Levels for the Post-16 Sector introduces T Levels and wider technical education policy, providing useful information for those in a range of roles about the changes they will need to make as T Levels are rolled out. Live online events aimed specifically at frontline staff and business support staff, are bookable now (dates below).

Each of these activities can be accessed by registering on the ETF’s T Level Professional Development Platform for FE providers and their staff. Registration is free, fast and easy, you can create your account by visiting the Platform. Where an online (flexible) course is available in your chosen subject, we recommend you undertake this prior to attending a live online event.

Full details of the ETF’s T Level Professional Development offer can be found on the TLPD section of the ETF website.

Upcoming CPD dates (live online events) before Christmas

Teaching T Levels:

  • 9 and 16 December: Enhancing Pedagogy, 3:00pm – 5:00pm
  • 15 and 17 December: Enhancing Pedagogy, 2:00pm – 4:00pm
  • 14 and 16 December: Professional and Vocational Upskilling, 11:00am – 1:00pm

New Teacher Programme:

  • 15 and 17 December: New Teacher Programme, 9:30am-11:30am and 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Operational Middle Leaders and Managers:

  • 8 December: Designing the T Level curriculum: theory into practice, 1:30pm – 4:30pm
  • 9 December: Working with employers: co-designing the T Level curriculum, putting it into practice, 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Strategic Leaders:

  • 4, 11, 18 December: Strategic Leaders Providing T Levels, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Understanding T Levels:

  • 3 December: Understanding T Levels – Frontline Staff, 10:00am – 3:30pm
  • 16 December: Understanding T Levels – Business Support Staff, 10:00am – 3:30pm

Networks:

  • 23 November: Network for Schools, 3:30pm – 5:30pm
  • 25 November: Marketing Network, 2:00pm – 4:00pm
  • 25 November: Curriculum Design and Delivery Network: Education and Childcare, 10:00am – 2:00pm
  • 27 November: Curriculum Design and Delivery Network: Digital, 10:00am – 12:00pm
  • 30 November: Curriculum Design and Delivery Network: Education and Childcare, 2:00pm – 4:00pm
  • 17 December: Industry Placements Network: 10:00am – 12:00pm

