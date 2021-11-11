Social Science has the power to 'level up' the UK according to new Academy of Social Sciences report

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Social scientists are making powerful practical contributions to ‘Levelling up’ cities, regions or countries in the UK – improving economic growth, services and the quality of life for people and businesses in these places.

This is the headline message of a new report published today by the Academy of Social Sciences in partnership with SAGE Publishing. It is a timely report as Whitehall prepares new ‘levelling up’ plans.

The Place to Be brings together 24 case studies showcasing what university-based social scientists are doing now to make local areas, businesses and public services better and improve social and economic outcomes. It is a sample of the breadth and depth of the work being done across the social sciences to address these issues.

The report highlights projects that work with private sector businesses as well as local governments, health and education bodies to make real practical improvements.

Some also work with STEM colleagues in areas such as transport planning, health improvements, ageing, or data science projects. The report shows that most social science disciplines are involved in this work, contributing to the ‘levelling up’ of local areas and communities.

Junior Minister for Levelling up, Neil O’Brien MP has set out core themes of ‘levelling up’ as:

empowering leaders and communities;

growing the private sector and boosting living standards;

spreading opportunity and boosting public services; and

restoring local pride.

Our case studies demonstrate how important robust social science is in realising this vision.

The report has six key messages:

Social sciences matter for ‘levelling up’. Using social science makes a difference to ‘levelling-up’ plans and outcomes. Virtually every social science discipline – economics, geography, demography, political studies, business and management, education, sociology, psychology, social statistics and others – has a part to play. University-based social scientists often do this work as part of the civic mission of their university, a role that universities take seriously and which many fund themselves to make their areas better. Results often arise when funding from universities and local businesses or local authorities is based on long-term partnerships. Having clear and stable funding to support this work matters. Social scientists increasingly use complex data, often working with computational social science experts to make sense of social characteristics, patterns of behaviour, or data that links economic, social and physical statistics. COVID-19 showed how essential these data can be. We need more social scientists with these skills, and even better and more accessible data for them to use. Local areas would benefit even more if there was more co-ordination in support, more partnership working across institutions in particular areas, and more learning about what works.

Welcoming the publication of the new report, Will Hutton FAcSS, President of the Academy of Social Sciences said:

“Social Science is rich in knowledge about how economy and society work best. Here is a pathbreaking report detailing how across the country social scientists are stepping out from the lecture room to deploy what they know to help address a host of real world challenges. It is Social Science in action!“

Also welcoming the new publication, Lord Bob Kerslake, Chair of Sheffield Hallam University and the UK2070 Commission, highlighted the important lessons to be learned from the case studies. He said:

"This report provides powerful evidence through its case studies of the vital importance of the civic role of Universities in general and of social scientists in particular in the economic and social wellbeing of their places. Successful rebalancing or levelling up the UK will require comprehensive, long term and large scale action across a wide range of areas. It can only be delivered in places with strong local leadership and effective local capacity. Universities in their civic role can be major contributors to both. The challenge is how to ensure that contribution is there for the places that need it most."

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/what-you-need-to-know-abou Sector News https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents- Sector News #AngelinaJolie will address #YAS21 participants Marking World Children

Birmingham University Vice Chancellor, Prof Sir David Eastwood endorsed the new report for showcasing the universities’ contributions to thriving and prosperous regions. He said:

“This report demonstrates the impact of university social science research across a range of important challenges, from ‘levelling up’ to education, crime and justice, reducing inequality and supporting healthy ageing. At Birmingham, we know from our partnerships with civic institutions across Birmingham and the West Midlands how significant social science has been through the pandemic, and how important universities are to thriving and prosperous regions.”

Professor Simone Buitendijk, Vice-Chancellor, University of Leeds, also emphasised the report’s significance for highlighting universities’ civic work in local areas led by social scientists. She said:

“Working as a community of high-impact institutions, we are able to help address issues that affect us all, including creating a more equitable world. This new report demonstrates quite clearly the crucial role social sciences play in that aim, through collaborative working on local, regional and national levels. Using their expertise and creativity, social scientists here at Leeds are collaborating with both public and private sector organisations to tackle real-world issues ranging from crime and anti-social behaviour to understanding food waste patterns and delivering more efficient public services.”

Social science knowledge and skills are essential to business operations and development in a wide range of business sectors in the UK, according to a report by the Campaign for Social Science and SAGE Publishing

14th Sept 2020: New report showcases vital role of social sciences in the UK private sector

Based on in-depth interviews with business leaders at Cisco, Deloitte, Royal Dutch Shell, Willis-Re, WSP and more, the report’s findings reveal that employees with social science training are often the operational enablers keeping businesses afloat - HR, accounting, finance, marketing and legal - and play key roles in facilitating and increasing business growth, product development, risk management and strategic planning.

Social sciences encompass a broad spectrum of disciplines that systematically use data, research and analysis of people, societies and economies to understand the human world, the human response to global challenges, and the drivers for local and global economic development. They include subjects such as economics, social psychology, business studies, political science, sociology, geography, management, education and law.

As the need for a post-pandemic economic recovery strategy becomes ever more urgent, and as government considers future and higher education, insights from Vital Business: The Essential Role of Social Sciences in the UK Private Sector are both timely and apt. Above all, the report demonstrates that social science subjects are vital for business and should be both welcomed and supported by government in the education system at school and university, alongside STEM disciplines, as essential to the workforce of today and tomorrow.

In their own words business leaders at large multinational corporations, medium-sized enterprises and smaller firms, including manufacturing, digital, financial services, retail and the extractive sector, provide illuminating perspectives on the use and value of social sciences knowledge and skills to their businesses. Important commonalities across different markets and sectors emerged.

Many company directors revealed that social science knowledge and expertise is key to understanding market opportunities and constraints and assists with predictions of current and future consumer behaviours. Social scientist employees also help to hone business acumen through risk management and analysis and by devising long term commercial strategies. As part of multi-disciplinary teams collaborating with STEM and digital sciences, social science employees are key to product development and innovation and for devising new ways of working.

This includes modelling consumer take up and user experience for new products, technological systems and services, and helping companies develop a deeper understanding of the social and ethical impacts of their activities.

Almost all companies we interviewed noted social science knowledge and expertise as especially important for leadership roles. In addition to their curiosity and understanding of people and their range of behaviours, substantive qualifications or training in economics or management were viewed as highly desirable for leading people and complex organisations.

Ashley Parry Jones, Director of Planning at global engineering consultancy WSP, which employs several hundred social scientists in the UK alone, emphasised the complementarity of the relationship between social scientists and engineers, which enables the firm to take the best decisions. He said:

“As an engineering consultancy, WSP has many projects that will be more engineering led, but social scientists play an essential role in providing challenge and ensure solutions are applicable in a real-world situation. They provide a different voice and a different way of thinking. Engineers work to establish technical standards. Whereas social scientists are optimizers – it’s not about perfection, but about an optimal decision that satisfies multiple parameters at once. That is a very different type of conversation, and I think that is a really useful challenge that social scientists provide.”

Underlining the significance of the report’s publication during a time of economic uncertainty, Professor Roger Goodman, President of the Academy for Social Sciences said:

“As the UK is confronted with the deepest economic recession for 40 years, the messages in Vital Business provide an important opportunity for UK policymakers, captains of business and leaders across higher education to take stock of the wide range of social science skills and expertise that will be required for Britain’s economy to bounce back in the short term, and remain competitive on the world stage long into the future.”

Lord Jo Johnson drew attention to findings within the report which highlight the ways in which multi-disciplinary knowledge and expertise help businesses to thrive. He said:

"This excellent report rightly highlights how unhelpful it is for policymakers to think in terms of a simplistic STEM/non-STEM divide in assessing the usefulness of knowledge and skills in the private sector.“At a time when companies in every sector of the economy require more and deeper cross disciplinary working, the need for traditional ‘science’ (STEM) disciplines to work in teams with social scientists and skilled creative industries professionals has never been clearer."

Welcoming the first-hand insights captured from senior directors within the report, outlining why social sciences are vital to their businesses, Lord David Willetts, President of the Advisory Council and Intergenerational Centre at the Resolution Foundation said:

"This report shows how important social science is for business as it provides the tools for understanding human behaviour. One of the great strengths of our research base is that we are world class in so many different disciplines and we must maintain this extraordinary range.”

Will Hutton, Observer Columnist and Co-Chair of the Purposeful Company commented on the intrinsic value of the report, as well as the findings within it showing how social scientists across disciplines with qualitative and quantitative skills are essential for businesses to succeed. He said:

“This unique report – itself testimony to the value of a social scientific approach in the way it has inquired into firms’ business processes – is an important counterweight to the prevailing wisdom that all matters in business is mastery of STEM skills and subjects. Great businesses need very much more.”

Finally, also welcoming the report’s publication, Dame Margaret Hodge DBE, Labour MP for Barking, urged business leaders and policymakers to read it and take note. She said:

“This vital report by the Campaign for Social Science demonstrates how these disciplines sit right at the heart of decision-making in the private sector. Senior figures in all walks of life would do well to read this analysis and take notice.’