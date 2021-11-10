 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UNESCO Member States Unite to Increase Investment in Education

Details
Hits: 1333
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stefania Giannini, the Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO

10 November 2021: Heads of State and Government and Ministers of Education from more than 40 countries adopted the Paris Declaration on Wednesday: a global appeal initiated by UNESCO and France to increase investment in education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

At the height of the pandemic, 1.6 billion children and adolescents were deprived of tuition in the classroom. Among them, 500 million students, mainly in the South, had no access to distance learning.

UNESCO quickly rallied by bringing together States, international organizations and businesses within a Global Coalition for Education, which made it possible to ensure educational continuity in 112 countries.

Despite this unprecedented mobilization, the situation remains worrying.

According to UNESCO’s latest count, schools are still totally or partially closed in 65 countries, affecting 750 million students.

In those countries where schools are reopening, there is concern that some children are not finding their way back to the classroom. This is particularly the case for girls, whose schooling was already precarious in a number of low-income countries.

UNESCO estimates that 11 million girls worldwide are at risk of staying out of school after the pandemic.

These risks are observed against a global backdrop of under-investment in education. Since 2015, UNESCO Member States agreed on a level of educational funding of 4 to 6% of GDP or 15 to 20% of public expenditure, but the majority of countries have not yet reached this threshold.

Moreover, it appears that low-income countries only allocate 1% of the amount of the post COVID-19 stimulus packages to education, while the richest countries only spend 2.9% of that package on education.

An agreement to boost investment

On Wednesday, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired a meeting of Heads of State and ministers of education from more than 40 countries, with the aim of strengthening global and national political commitment to education.

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Direct General said

“The COVID-19 pandemic has come to underscore for everyone around the world the critical importance of education as a global public good. In the midst of the crisis, the international coalition initiated by UNESCO helped meet the most urgent needs. We have helped more than 400 million students and 12 million teachers in 112 countries.

"Today, while the immediate urgency of the crisis may seem to have passed, we must maintain our mobilization. It is imperative that we prioritize education as the most powerful investment for our common future. If we do not invest in education now, the cost will be much higher for generations to come.”

What you need to know about Holocaust education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/what-you-need-to-know-abou
An open letter to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from Children and Families Minister Will Quince
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents-
Angelina Jolie to address youth from all around the world at the 2021 Young Activists Summit
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie will address #YAS21 participants Marking World Children

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, said:

“With the pandemic, we have also experienced an education crisis of unprecedented magnitude, adding to the challenges of achieving universal access to quality education. At the height of the crisis, in late March 2020, 90% of the world’s schoolchildren, or more than 1.6 billion students, saw their schools close.

"This shock hit the most vulnerable children hard, especially girls. In France and throughout the world, we are committed to making access to education a priority. Because school is the best place to build a common project and a shared destiny for our societies.

"School represents the victory of the Enlightenment and science over all forms of obscurantism. It is this idea, old yet so young, that is carried by those who believe that every child is endowed with reason that must be nurtured.”

These exchanges led to the adoption of the Paris Declaration on Education. In this text, the participating States commit to improving investments by relying on public financing and public-private cooperation.

The progress and commitments made in the Paris Declaration will be monitored by UNESCO’s SDG4 High Level Steering Committee (HLSC) such as: 

  • The participating states undertake to improve investments by relying on public funding and public-private cooperation.
  • They also call for strengthening international aid to education, making it a priority in order to achieve the target of 0.7% of GNP from official development aid donors.

Almost 70% of countries do not meet the benchmark of 4 to 6% of GDP and 15-20% of total public expenditure in education. 

Low-income countries are raising lower revenues for education than the Education 2030 agenda calls for (3.3% compared to 4% for other income groups)

Under 3% of stimulus packages is allocated to education and training. 

The pandemic continues to impact education financing. In low- and lower-middle-income countries, less than 1% of COVID-19 stimulus packages are allocated to education.

Most low-income and lower-middle-income countries (LICs and LMICs) need to spend more than six per cent of GDP and more than 20 per cent of government budgets on education to achieve the aspirations of SDG 4.

UNESCO report to rethink the Futures of Education

Also on Wednesday, Ms Azoulay and Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia, presented a new prospective report on education, fruit of two years of work by an independent international commission drawing on contributions from more than one million members of the public alongside the expertise of 400 UNESCO Associated Schools and 200 UNESCO Chairs worldwide.

Entitled Reimagining our futures together: a new social contract for education, the report calls for the reform of curricula and teaching methods to take into account three major recent changes in our societies: those linked to globalization, the climate challenge and the digital revolution.

It notably calls for:

  • · education to be based on human rights and respect for cultural diversity
  • · the integration of environmental education in all school programmes,
  • · teaching of digital tools to instil both the technical mastery and the critical spirit and distance that are necessary for their proper use.

“The choice that awaits us is a difficult one. Either we continue on an unsustainable path, or we radically change course. I firmly believe that education is one of our most valuable tools for building a sustainable future.

"I welcome this UNESCO report as a vital contribution to the discussions that must take place across the UN and around the world. It is a seminal reference for the Transforming Education Summit scheduled for the second half of 2022.” António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

UNESCO adopts international standards to promote adult and vocational education 

20th Nov 2015: The 38th Session of the General Conference of UNESCO has adopted revised standards to promote vocational education and training, adult education, as well as physical education and sport.

The General Conference, held in Paris, France, from 3 to 18 November, adopted a revised Recommendation concerning Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The new text is oriented towards life-long learning and ensuring that all youths and adults acquire knowledge, skills and competences for work and life. However, the Recommendation does not include specific funding commitments to achieve this goal.

Instead of committing governments to invest in TVET, the new text calls for diversified sources of funding and innovative funding mechanisms. This will no doubt lead to privatisation and commercialisation of TVET, thus putting it out of reach to the millions of young people and adults who need it.

While the revised Recommendation urges governments to develop policies and frameworks to ensure qualified, high-quality TVET staff with good working conditions, it is rather silent or vague concerning dialogue between TVET professionals, their unions and governments, which is a necessary means for achieving these targets.

Contributing to the debate on the TVET Recommendation, EI Senior Coordinator, Dennis Sinyolo, argued that the revised Recommendation would only succeed if governments integrated its provisions into national education and training policies, plans and legislation and provided adequate funding for its implementation.

“In line with existing international human rights treaties, Sustainable Development Goal 4 on Education and the Education 2030 Framework for Action, TVET at primary and secondary school level must be free, and made progressively free at tertiary level”, Sinyolo reminded governments.

He went on to urge governments to address the high levels of deprofessionalisation and casualization in the TVET sector. “The growing trend of hiring TVET professionals on short-term contracts threatens the quality of TVET programmes, and must be reversed as a matter of urgency”, he argued.

Sinyolo also called for the cross-border recognition of TVET and other qualifications; for governments to take concrete measures to protect and promote academic freedom and professional autonomy and to improve the working conditions of TVET professionals. “The salaries and working conditions of TVET staff should be attractive and no less than those of professionals with comparable qualifications in other sectors”, he said.

The General Conference also adopted a revised Recommendation on Adult Learning and Education, reaffirming the principle of lifelong learning and an International Charter on Physical Education and Sport, recognising the importance of sport for development and peace.

Finally, the governments also discussed implementation of the 1993 Recommendation on the Recognition of Studies and Qualifications in Higher Education, as well as regional normative instruments on cross-border recognition of qualifications. The conference also discussed the educational and training needs of refugees and the need for a mechanism to validate and recognise their qualifications.

You may also be interested in these articles:

What you need to know about Holocaust education
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/what-you-need-to-know-abou
An open letter to parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities from Children and Families Minister Will Quince
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/11/10/an-open-letter-to-parents-
CSR job vacancies jump by 74% as companies pledge to fight climate change
Sector News
The number of CSR-related job roles advertised this year has increased
Angelina Jolie to address youth from all around the world at the 2021 Young Activists Summit
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie will address #YAS21 participants Marking World Children
techUK welcomes Practice Labs as new member, promoting inclusivity and accessibility to tech careers and skills
Sector News
@PracticeLabs becomes member of @techUK Practice Labs; the innovative
Humanising the Workplace Starts with YOU
Sector News
Go1 believes empathy and understanding from senior leaders through to
NWSLC STUDENTS REACH NATIONAL FOUNDATION SKILLS FINALS
Sector News
Eleven talented students from NWSLC (@nwslc_official) have reached the
Introducing virtual ad course for young talent, ‘The AD-Cademy’
Sector News
The free virtual course from Brixton Finishing School (@BrixtonFSchool
Celebrating the success of our higher education students
Sector News
Every year, we celebrate the success of our hard-working higher educat
IRIS Software Group and School Business Services join forces to transform education with revolutionary new schools MIS cloud software IRIS Ed:gen
Sector News
IRIS Software Group (@IRISEducation_) and School Business Services (SB
New website helps young people to see the opportunities in property careers
Sector News
Young people can change how we exist in the future with a career in pr
Why wait till adulthood? Research shows significant benefits of delivering financial education early
Sector News
#TalkMoney Week, running from Monday 8 until Friday 12 November, is an

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

MIRA Technology Institute
MIRA Technology Institute has published a new article: NWSLC STUDENTS REACH NATIONAL FOUNDATION SKILLS FINALS 6 hours 39 minutes ago
Ufi VocTech Trust - updated event, Ufi VocTech Showcase 2021 7 hours 34 minutes ago
Ufi VocTech Trust
Ufi VocTech Trust added a new event 7 hours

Ufi VocTech Showcase 2021

An opportunity for the VocTech community to come together and celebrate the achievements of its work during the previous 12 months. A regular...

  • Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6252)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page