Find out what you'll need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak when planning education and work placements abroad.

COVID-19 travel guidance for providers managing education or work placements overseas

COVID-19 travel guidance for pupils, learners and students participating in an education or work placement overseas

Guidance for providers managing and participants taking part in educational and study placements overseas, including the Turing Scheme, Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps placements.

This guidance is for:

  • higher education providers
  • post-16 further education (FE) providers
  • FE colleges
  • sixth form colleges
  • other FE providers
  • school and college senior leaders
  • local authorities and multi-academy trusts (MATs)
  • teachers who are involved in managing educational placements abroad
  • organisations that manage education and work placements abroad for UK students, learners and pupils
  • students in higher education, further education, vocational education and training, and schools who are participating in study or work placements abroad
Published 26 October 2021