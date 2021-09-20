Guides for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the school workforce census 2021.

Applies to England

Documents

School employed staff: guide

PDF, 952KB, 89 pages

Centrally employed staff: guide

PDF, 637KB, 66 pages

Details

These guides will help schools and local authorities:

  • understand the purpose of the census
  • prepare for the census
  • complete their census returns for 2021

The guide for school staff is for:

  • maintained schools and nurseries
  • maintained special schools
  • city technology colleges
  • academies
  • free schools
  • pupil referral units
  • local authority children’s services

The guide for centrally employed staff explains how local authorities who employ school staff centrally can submit school workforce census data.

Centrally employed staff includes:

  • teachers
  • teaching assistants
  • support staff

Read more guidance on submitting data for the 2021 school workforce census.

Published 20 September 2021