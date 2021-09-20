The matrix standard is the the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance to clients either as their sole purpose or as part of their wider service offer

Applies to England

Documents

The matrix standard: guidance notes

HTML

Details

These guidance notes are intended for any organisation which receives funding from ESFA, and deliver information, advice, and guidance either directly, or as part of their provision.

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Khalid Miah
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
School admission appeals data collection 2022: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the schoo
School workforce census 2021: guides
Resources
Guides for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the sc

Published 20 September 2021