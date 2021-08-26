This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 March 2017.
Documents
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017
HTML
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017
MS Word Document, 314KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017
PDF, 597KB, 18 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: data, charts and tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.08MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Childcare provider level data as at 31 March 2017
ODS, 15MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: Childcare inspection data provisional 01 January to 31 March 2017 and revised 01 September to 31 December 2016
ODS, 1.7MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: methodology and quality report
PDF, 419KB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017: pre-release access list
PDF, 149KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:
- HTML main messages
- main findings in PDF and Word formats
- summary tables and charts in Excel format
- individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
- methodology and quality report in PDF format
- pre-release access list in PDF format
Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates
We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.
Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017 official statistics charts and tables Excel file updated to correct leavers' information in Tables 3 and 4.
First published.