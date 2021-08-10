Social Mobility Commission: Commissioners' declaration of business interests.

Documents

SMC Commissioners register of business interest 2019

HTML

SMC Commissioners register of business interests 2020

HTML

SMC Commissioners register of business interests 2021

HTML

Details

Statements by members of the Social Mobility Commission declaring their business interests.

Published 12 November 2019
Last updated 10 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added Social Mobility Commissioners register of business interests for 2020 and 2021.

  2. First published.

    Post production engineer
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: How SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture Television Engin
    Game programmer
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: How to approach the development of interactive, real-
    Geotechnical engineer (integrated degree)
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: Ground investigation techniques and solutions to deri