The successful applicants have been appointed as part of the Skills Accelerator.

Documents

Skills Accelerator: Local Skills Improvement Plan trailblazers and Strategic Development Fund pilots

HTML

Details

Applicants were invited to submit bids between 20 April 2021 and 25 May 2021. The Skills Accelerator guidance contained more information about the application process.

Reviews of marking and moderation: guide to the submissions process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsReviews of marking and modera
Exams timetable: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsExams timetable: guide to the
Entries by year group: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process. DocumentsEntries by year group: guide

Published 15 July 2021