We're seeking views on our proposals for reforming the further education (FE) funding and accountability systems.

The Skills for jobs white paper sets out our vision to transform further education.

This consultation sets out our proposals to reform the:

  • adult skills funding system so it is simpler, outcome focused and more effective
  • accountability system so it is focused on outcomes, taking a strategic approach to support and intervention
Published 15 July 2021