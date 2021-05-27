The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Buckton Vale Primary School.

Documents

Buckton Vale Primary School

PDF, 153KB, 9 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2121

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 27 May 2021