Surveys of local authorities and of parents and carers of summer born children requesting delayed admission to reception.

Documents

Delayed school admissions for summer born pupils (2020)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-249-6PDF, 760KB, 31 pages

Details

This report provides findings from 2 surveys designed to understand:

  • trends in the number of requests for delayed entry into reception for summer born children
  • whether local authorities are changing their approach to handling requests
  • factors affecting demand for requests to delay entry for summer born children
  • parents’ and carers’ reasons for requesting delayed entry for their summer born children and their demographics and childcare arrangements

This research provides an update to research published in 2018 and 2019, providing trends in the number of requests received since 2016.

Guidance on school admissions for summer born pupils is available.

Published 27 May 2021