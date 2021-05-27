Summary

We're seeking views on a revised version of the Building Bulletin 100 design guide for fire safety in schools.

Building Bulletin 100 is a design guide for fire safety in schools.

The revised guide is based on the feedback we received from the technical review of the guide. It contains updated and expanded advice on:

  • compliance with Building Regulations Part B (Fire Safety)
  • school-specific fire risks
  • property protection
  • fire safety management

It also covers boarding accommodation for the first time.

