Summary

We’re seeking views on the current offers which are funded through the National Skills Fund. The consultation also requests views on meeting critical skills needs.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

National Skills Fund investment is being used to help adults to train and gain the valuable skills they need to improve their job prospects and support the economy. Through National Skills Fund investment, we have launched free level 3 qualifications for adults and are expanding Skills Bootcamps.

This consultation invites views on areas such as:

Careers guidance and access for education and training providers
Resources
Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on providing careers guida
Skills Accelerator, trailblazers and pilots
Resources
The successful applicants have been appointed as part of the Skills Ac
Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals
Resources
How the UK government is delivering the Sustainable Development Goals.

  • how we can ensure the free level 3 qualifications and Skills Bootcamps are even more accessible to a wide range of people
  • how we can ensure the free level 3 qualifications and Skills Bootcamps meet the needs of a range of employers
  • how we can make it easier for more providers to deliver Skills Bootcamps
  • progression into level 3 courses and how Skills Bootcamps can fit within longer progression pathways.
  • where the skills system could do more to meet priority skills needs below degree level
Published 15 July 2021