Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2020, based on matched administrative data.

Documents

Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/level-2-and-3-attainment-by-young-people-aged-19/2019-20

Details

This statistical release provides national figures on overall level 2 and 3 attainment by:

  • age
  • cohort
  • qualification type
  • institution type

For those who were in state schools at age 15, statistics are presented on overall level 2, level 2 in English and Maths and overall level 3 attainment by:

  • gender
  • ethnicity
  • special educational needs
  • disadvantaged status
  • eligibility for free school meals
  • IDACI (Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index)
  • local authority
  • local authority district

Underlying data with more detailed breakdowns, by pupil characteristics and local authority, are also provided.

Post-16 statistics team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 29 April 2021