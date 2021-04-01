Sets out what the government is doing to help schools choose a phonics teaching programme.

Documents

Choosing a phonics teaching programme

HTML

Details

This document covers the:

Systematic synthetic phonics (SPP) teaching programme validation
Resources
Guidance on how to complete the self assessment form with the essentia
ESFA Information Exchange
Resources
Guidance about the ESFA Information Exchange, including how to access
Check what training you need to get an SIA licence
Resources
Information about licence-linked qualifications, the awarding organisa

  • processes we used between 2011 and 2014 to review effective phonics teaching programmes.
  • steps we are taking to produce an updated list of approved phonics teaching programmes
  • new validation process for systematic synthetic phonics teaching programmes
Published 1 April 2021