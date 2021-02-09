With roles across cyber security, software engineering, explosives and more, this is your chance to become part of the science inside UK defence and security.

Guns trial

Each year the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) opens its doors to invite a new batch of apprentices to join our world-class experts in delivering cutting edge science and technology.

Profile of a Dstl apprentice

Our 2021 apprenticeship roles are now live, with vacancies in a range of operational, scientific and technical roles including:

  • Electronic Engineering Technician (Advanced Level 3)
  • Business Administrator (Advanced Level 3)
  • Associate Project Manager (Higher Level 4)
  • Commercial Procurement and Supply (Higher Level 4)
  • Cyber Security Technician (Higher Level 4)
  • Facilities Manager (Higher Level 4)
  • Digital and Technology Solutions: Software Engineer (Degree Level 6)
  • Embedded Electronics Design and Development Engineer (Degree Level 6)
  • Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (Degree Level 6)

Apply now

Find out more about our apprenticeship schemes, including salaries and other benefits, and apply now at https://dstlapprentices.co.uk/

Laptops and tablets progress data as of 9 February 2021
Resources
Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere
136 innovators and entrepreneurs selected for Leaders in Innovation Fellowships programme
Resources
A total of 136 innovators from 14 countries have been selected to par
Transparency data: Mintutes 2020
Resources
These are the minutes which were taken on May 1, 2020.DocumentsMeeting

Published 9 February 2021