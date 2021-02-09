Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Darren O'Mara

PDF, 155KB, 20 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Darren O’Mara

Teacher reference number: 1581592

Teacher’s date of birth: 6 January 1989

Location teacher worked: Bedford, east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 29 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Darren O’Mara formerly employed in Bedford, east of England.

Published 9 February 2021