 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy announces new UK-Germany collaborative projects on energy transition

Details
Hits: 112
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A UK–Germany energy symposium, organised by the Royal Academy of Engineering in October 2020 with the German Academy of Science and Engineering (acatech), has led to the launch today of ten collaborative projects aimed at transitioning energy supplies to more sustainable sources.

Supported by funding from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, each project features a newly formed UK–Germany coalition that will seek to address a specific transition challenge common to both countries, such as the deployment of energy storage solutions, approaches to public interaction, the use of peatlands for carbon storage and the decarbonisation of urban freight transport.

Last year’s energy symposium brought together 60 engineers, scientists, policymakers and energy professionals from the two nations to explore how to deliver the energy transition in a large European economy.

At a time when the UK is redefining its relationship with the world, it is important that mechanisms are in place that allow the UK’s world-leading engineers and scientists to remain at the forefront of international action to solve global challenges such as climate change. The UK and the European Union share not only many of the same challenges and ambitions in transitioning to more sustainable forms of energy, but also the same supply infrastructure. The Academy continues to operate at the interface of industry and academia and believes collaboration will be key to achieving success.

Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Academy, said: “No-one can be in any doubt that there is a need for colossal transformation if we are to decarbonise the energy industry to meet required targets. These ten new projects are part of that process

“The Royal Academy of Engineering places huge importance on international partnerships such as these and we are working hard to ensure these relationships remain strong following Brexit and just as strong in the face of other barriers to collaboration that we may encounter, like the current global pandemic.

“UK institutions must step up and do what they can during what is a big year for climate action and diplomacy. By the time the UK co-hosts COP26 in November in my home city of Glasgow, I hope that our two countries will have compelling examples to show other nations what can be achieved.”

The ten projects receiving funding are:

Dr Aram Kalhori, GFZ German Research Centre for Geoscience, Germany
Quantifying nature-based carbon storage potentials of organic soils by various peatland management scenarios

SLC Supplier Spend November 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 21 January 2021
Resources
Attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years
Laptops and tablets progress data as of 26 January 2021
Resources
Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere

Dr Conrad Kunze, Free University of Berlin, Germany
Mainstreaming community energy and renewable energy efficient measures with State Programs - a collaboration between the UK and Germany (MCEEM)

Dr Lars-Peter Lauven, University of Kassel, Germany
Integration of offshore wind power

Professor Xiaohong Li, University of Exeter, UK
Flow battery and green hydrogen as energy storage system in coupling renewable energy source

Dr Colin Nolden University of Oxford, UK
Energy demand governance for zero carbon

Dr Danny Otto, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, Germany
Trust in technologies for a zero carbon future

Dr Aidan Rhodes, Imperial College, UK
A comparison of consumer attitudes and incentives for demand response and flexible tariffs in the UK and Germany

Dr Adriano Sciacovelli, University of Birmingham, UK
Realizing the whole-system value of energy storage in UK and German future low carbon grids – initial assessment of long duration storage through Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) and thermal energy storage

Dr Hawal Shamon, Forschungszentrum Jülich, Germany
Effectivity of decarbonisation measures in the household heating sector in UK and Germany

Dr Aruna Sivakumar, Imperial College, UK
Sustainable and Multimodal Urban Freight Logistics

Ends

Notes for Editors

The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

Media enquiries to: Pippa Cox at the Royal Academy of Engineering Tel. +44 207 766 0745; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Transparency data: Ofqual spend data over £25k
Resources
Details of spending over £25k since 1 April 2012Documents2020 to 2021
Student Retention Performance Indicators in HE 2019/20
Resources
Summary of Student Retention Performance Indicators for Northern Irela
Widening Participation Performance Indicator in HE 2019/20
Resources
Summary of Widening Participation Performance Indicator for Northern I
Remote education research
Resources
Ofsted's summary of findings on remote learning from several strands o
Reported coronavirus (COVID-19) notifications by registered early years and childcare settings
Resources
This data is published fortnightly. It gives the number of registered
College collaboration fund (CCF) projects
Resources
A summary of the projects developed using #CCF funding.Digital content
PM call with Julia Gillard: 25 January 2021
Resources
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Julia Gillard, Chair of the Glob
Get school-to-school support from system leaders
Resources
Get help and support from system leaders to improve your school.Conten
SLC Supplier Spend December 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
SLC Supplier Spend November 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 21 January 2021
Resources
Attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years
Laptops and tablets progress data as of 26 January 2021
Resources
Information about how many laptops and tablets that have been delivere

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Birmingham Moseley player delivers mental health talk to Coventry College students 45 minutes ago
Peter Remon
Peter Remon had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 10 minutes ago

RT @chooselove: This is message from one of the asylum seekers in the Napier barracks. Hundreds of people, many of whom are survivors of t…
View Original Tweet

KAZ Type
KAZ Type has published a new article: Recognition of skills with digital badging 4 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5277)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page