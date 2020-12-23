Sharing nudes and semi-nudes: advice for education settings working with children and young people

Guidance on responding to incidents and safeguarding children and young people

This non-statutory advice aims to support designated safeguarding leads (or equivalents) and senior leadership teams in education settings in England in responding effectively to incidents involving the sharing of nudes and semi-nudes.

It includes guidance on:

  • risk assessing incidents
  • safeguarding and supporting children and young people
  • handling devices and imagery
  • recording incidents, including the role of other agencies
  • providing education on the sharing of nudes and semi-nudes

This advice is non-statutory and should be read alongside the Department for Education’s:

A one-page summary of how to respond to incidents is also available for all members of staff in education settings.

