A financial notice to improve issued to KWEST Multi Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: KWEST Multi Academy Trust

PDF, 133KB, 10 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at KWEST Multi Academy Trust.

Published 2 October 2020