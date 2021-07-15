Contact details for complaints to awarding organisations offering vocational and technical qualifications in England.

Documents

VTQ awarding organisation appeals and complaints links

HTML

Details

This document is a reference guide to help centres identify links to appeals against results and complaints policies from vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) awarding organisations. It is derived from a search of information held on their websites.

Published 10 August 2020
Last updated 15 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Links updated and awarding organisations removed where they are no longer recognised by Ofqual.

  2. Updated content to HTML to make it accessible. Removed note relating to 2020 qualification appeals.

  3. Version updated with new links to provide more accurate information.

  4. Document updated to reflect latest awarding organisation links.

  5. Updated various contact details.

  6. First published.

