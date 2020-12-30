 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Actions for FE colleges and providers during the coronavirus outbreak

Details
Hits: 750

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing to ensure education resumes in January 2021.

Documents

Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021

HTML

Details

To manage transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure education resumes in further education, we are supporting colleges to put in place asymptomatic testing, so that students and staff can access a test before resuming face to face education.

This guidance sets out more information following the announcement on 17 December 2021 regarding testing to minimise cases and transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) at start of term.

Published 17 December 2020 
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the information on January reopening.

  2. First published.

Find out what FE colleges and providers will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak to maintain provision.

Documents

Further education (FE) operational guidance

HTML

What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)

PDF, 138KB, 2 pages

Details

Follow this guidance if you’re a:

  • post-16 further education (FE) provider
  • FE college
  • sixth form college
  • other FE provider

Published 23 March 2020
Last updated 30 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated information on pregnant employees.

  2. Added new information on tier 4 restrictions and coronavirus (COVID-19) asymptomatic testing in colleges.

  3. We have updated the information on remote education and added new information about publishing your remote education offer. We have also changed the isolation period from 14 days to 10 days from the day after the individual tested positive. We have also updated the action list self-isolation information to 10 days from the day after contact with the individual tested positive (from 14 days).

  4. Updated guidance on ensuring access to education on-site for students who need it, the expectations for education provided remotely, examinations and assessments, qualification achievement rates and inspections.

  5. Updated the information for clinically extremely vulnerable staff and students.

  6. Updated guidance on the appropriate use of face coverings outside of the teaching and learning environment, safe behaviour off-site, residential providers and managing national and local restrictions. Removed the supplier relief guidance as that ended on 31 October.

  7. Updated guidance to reflect the most recent information, including the New National Restrictions which came into force on Thursday 5 November.

  8. Updated guidance on local outbreaks and shielding or self-isolation.

  9. Added information for colleges on reporting actual or suspected cases through the education setting status form.

  10. Updated the section on managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and what to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

  11. Added updated version of 'What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)'.

  12. Added 'What to do if a student is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)'.

    New Yearâ€™s Honours acknowledge outstanding contributions
    Resources
    2021 New Yearâ€™s Honours List continues to acknowledge outstanding co
    UK students in the EU: continuing your studies
    Resources
    Contact your higher education provider to check if there are any chang
    Changes to checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers
    Resources
    How schools should carry out pre-employment checks on teachers coming

  13. We have updated content on implementing risk assessments, face coverings, ventilation, managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), managing local outbreaks, public transport, music, performing arts and physical activity, remote and blended learning, health and safety and equalities duties, educational visits, the 16 to 19 tuition support fund and funding audits.

  14. Added guidance on supporting vulnerable young people and specific advice for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to 'What FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term'.

  15. Updated guidance on what FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term to confirm that from 13 July, providers can welcome back priority 19+ learners.

  16. We have added guidance on what FE colleges and providers will need to do from the start of the 2020 autumn term.

  17. We have updated the wording to reflect the changes following publication of PPN 04/20 effective from 1 July to 31 October 2020. PPN 04/20 updates and builds on provision in PPN 02/20 that expires on 30 June 2020. The changes are minor and include transition planning.

  18. We have added additional wording to clarify that we would not normally expect adults to be included in the cohort returning to on-site delivery from 15 June and that providers can offer all learners under 19 years old a face-to-face meeting before the end of term, where it would be beneficial. We have also added information on the date traineeship flexibilities run from, supported internships, awarding of vocational qualifications and additional case studies in the toolkit for engaging vulnerable young people.

  19. Updated guidance to provide further information to plan for wider opening, including clarification on the total proportion of learners from eligible cohorts that should be in education settings at any one time.

  20. Guidance updated to provide further information to plan for wider opening, including what to consider and steps to take when planning increased attendance. Other updates include vulnerable young people, safeguarding and mental health support.

  21. Added Procurement Policy Notice (PPN) 02/20: Supplier relief due to COVID-19 – additional post 16 educational sector guidance.

  22. Updated to include new sections on high needs funding for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and traineeship flexibilities. It also includes updates on functional skills flexibility in apprenticeships and acceptance of confirmation emails for qualification achievement from awarding organisations.

  23. Updated to signpost to other recent publications including free school meals guidance and support for young people who are unable to access remote education. Also, updated information on governance arrangements and provision around the European Social Fund (ESF).

  24. Updated with latest guidance.

  25. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Redundancy support for apprentices
Resources
Information about support for apprentices who have been redundant or a
Recognition of professional qualifications: technical guidance for regulatory bodies from 1 January 2021
Resources
Guidance explaining how the recognition of professional qualifications
Phonics screening data collection 2021: technical specification
Resources
This document defines the scope of, and business rationale for, the ph
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work abroad
Resources
A new £100 million scheme for students to study and work abroad will
School contingency plans to be implemented as cases rise
Resources
Restrictions on schools and colleges will be introduced in areas with
Guidance: Schools and childcare settings: return in January 2021
Resources
What schools and childcare providers need to do at the start of the sp
Guidance: Further education (FE) providers: return in January 2021
Resources
Guidance to help further education (FE) providers put in place testing
Guidance: Coronavirus (COVID-19) contingency framework for education and childcare settings
Resources
How settings can prepare for restrictions to help contain community tr
Academy Fellows among those recognised in New Year’s Honours List
Resources
Congratulations to the following Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engin
New Year’s Honours acknowledge outstanding contributions
Resources
2021 New Year’s Honours List continues to acknowledge outstanding co
UK students in the EU: continuing your studies
Resources
Contact your higher education provider to check if there are any chang
Changes to checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers
Resources
How schools should carry out pre-employment checks on teachers coming

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 week ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5202)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page