Professional development and support to help schools develop their leadership, staff and curriculum, so they can improve their results and performance.

Training, support and funding available to help schools improve different areas of their:

  • teaching
  • leadership
  • governance

School resource management

Information, tools, training and guidance to help schools and multi-academy trusts with financial planning and resource management is also available at School resource management.

Governance

Support available to schools and academy trusts to help them strengthen their governance, including the recruitment of governors and board members, professional development for governors and clerks to governing boards, and support from national leaders of governance.

School leadership

Professional development opportunities for aspiring, middle and senior leaders, and support for schools to build effective leadership teams.

System leadership

System leaders include teaching school hubs, teaching school, national leaders of education (NLEs), national leaders of governance (NLGs), local leaders of education (LLEs), specialist leaders of education (SLEs).

General teaching practice

Support, training and resources to help schools and individuals improve teaching practice and classroom management, as well as help with reducing teacher workload.

Computing

Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their computing curriculum.

History and culture

Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their history and culture curriculum.

Languages

Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their languages curriculum.

English

Mathematics

Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their maths curriculum.

Music

Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their music curriculum.

Science and geography

Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their science and geography curriculum.

Published 21 September 2018
Last updated 25 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added system leadership section including 'System leadership: school to school support' and 'Pupil premium reviews: a guide for system leaders'. Also added 'External reviews of governance: what's involved' to the governance section.

  2. Added 'School leadership support' guidance and removed the closed 2019 school improvement support guidance.

  3. Added 'Get support from your local computing hub' to the collection.

  4. Added link to 'Pupil premium: effective use and accountability'.

  5. Added 'The Demonstrator schools and colleges programme' to EdTech.

  6. Added 'School improvement support for the 2019 to 2020 academic year' and 'Emergency school improvement fund (non-capital)' to School Leadership section.

  7. Added link to School resource management page.

  8. Updated 4 pages, for teacher enhancement, leadership enhancements, phonics and Physics. Created and added one new page for Ambition Schools Leadership.

  9. Added new collection group 'English'. Added guidance page 'Get support from your local English education hub' to the group.

  10. Added School improvement support for 2018 and 2019.

  11. First published.

