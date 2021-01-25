Professional development and support to help schools develop their leadership, staff and curriculum, so they can improve their results and performance.
Training, support and funding available to help schools improve different areas of their:
- teaching
- leadership
- governance
School resource management
Information, tools, training and guidance to help schools and multi-academy trusts with financial planning and resource management is also available at School resource management.
Governance
Support available to schools and academy trusts to help them strengthen their governance, including the recruitment of governors and board members, professional development for governors and clerks to governing boards, and support from national leaders of governance.
- Academy and school governance: professional development
- Guidance
- Get help to recruit board members for large or growing MATs
- Guidance
- Find volunteers to become school governors and trustees
- Guidance
- External reviews of governance: what's involved
- Guidance
School leadership
Professional development opportunities for aspiring, middle and senior leaders, and support for schools to build effective leadership teams.
- School leadership support
- Guidance
- Pupil premium: effective use and accountability
- Guidance
- Emergency school improvement fund (non-capital)
- Guidance
- Women Leading in Education: regional networks
- Guidance
- Get leadership development for teachers from under-represented groups
- Guidance
- Join the Expert Middle Leaders programme to develop future leaders
- Guidance
- Join the Future Leaders programme to help you progress to headship
- Guidance
- National Professional Qualification for Middle Leadership (NPQML)
- Guidance
- National Professional Qualification for Senior Leadership (NPQSL)
- Guidance
- National Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH)
- Guidance
- National Professional Qualification for Executive Leadership (NPQEL)
- Guidance
System leadership
System leaders include teaching school hubs, teaching school, national leaders of education (NLEs), national leaders of governance (NLGs), local leaders of education (LLEs), specialist leaders of education (SLEs).
- Pupil premium reviews: a guide for system leaders
- Guidance
- Get school-to-school support from system leaders
- Guidance
General teaching practice
Support, training and resources to help schools and individuals improve teaching practice and classroom management, as well as help with reducing teacher workload.
- School workload reduction toolkit
- Guidance
- Get school-led support to use evidence to improve teaching practice
- Guidance
Computing
Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their computing curriculum.
History and culture
Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their history and culture curriculum.
- Make effective use of heritage resources to teach local history
- Guidance
- Access museum activities to improve cultural engagement
- Guidance
- Develop skills in Holocaust education
- Guidance
- Send students on the Lessons from Auschwitz course
- Guidance
Languages
Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their languages curriculum.
English
Mathematics
Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their maths curriculum.
- 16 to 19 funding: advanced maths premium
- Guidance
- Get support from your local maths hub
- Guidance
- Join the maths Teaching for Mastery programme
- Guidance
- Get help to increase participation in advanced maths
- Guidance
Music
Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their music curriculum.
Science and geography
Training to help teachers improve their subject specialism and opportunities for schools to enrich their science and geography curriculum.
- Work with local partners to develop science teaching in your school
- Guidance
- Access funding for continuing professional development in science
- Guidance
- Get support to increase the take-up of A level physics
- Guidance
- Help GCSE and A level students transition to higher level physics
- Guidance
Last updated 25 January 2021 + show all updates
Added system leadership section including 'System leadership: school to school support' and 'Pupil premium reviews: a guide for system leaders'. Also added 'External reviews of governance: what's involved' to the governance section.
Added 'School leadership support' guidance and removed the closed 2019 school improvement support guidance.
Added 'Get support from your local computing hub' to the collection.
Added link to 'Pupil premium: effective use and accountability'.
Added 'The Demonstrator schools and colleges programme' to EdTech.
Added 'School improvement support for the 2019 to 2020 academic year' and 'Emergency school improvement fund (non-capital)' to School Leadership section.
Added link to School resource management page.
Updated 4 pages, for teacher enhancement, leadership enhancements, phonics and Physics. Created and added one new page for Ambition Schools Leadership.
Added new collection group 'English'. Added guidance page 'Get support from your local English education hub' to the group.
Added School improvement support for 2018 and 2019.
First published.