The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules - Nov 2021

#Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Funding Rules (from November 2021)
Summary of updates
Supporting current apprentices
As part of the initial response to the pandemic we agreed a range of flexibilities that supported current apprentices to remain in learning and continue with their apprenticeship. Some of these flexibilities continue beyond 1 November 2021 and further details can be found in the apprenticeships covid-19 guidance.
Supporting employers and apprentices
Incentive payment for hiring a new apprentice
The aim of the government’s Plan for Jobs (announced in July 2020) was to kickstart the nation’s economic recovery. In recognition of the value that apprentices bring to businesses and to the wider economy, an incentive payment was made available to employers who hired an apprentice between 1 August 2020 and 31 March 2021. In April 2021, this scheme was extended to 30 September 2021 and increased to £3,000 per eligible apprentice.
The incentive payment scheme has been further extended to 31 January 2022. Further details can be found in paragraphs 56 to 59.
Changing the time period for which non-levy paying employers can reserve funds
From 1 November 2021, employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy can reserve funds up to three months before an apprenticeship is planned to start (reduced from six months). As currently, each reservation will expire two months after the reservation month (a total of three months) if the employer does not start their apprenticeship.
How the government funds apprenticeships in England, including details of funding bands and the apprenticeship levy:
Details
These policy papers set out how the government funds apprenticeships in England, dating back to reforms that were introduced in May 2017.
Each paper explains the apprenticeship funding policy that applies to apprentices that started after a specific date.
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from November 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 November 2021
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2021
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2021
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2020
‘Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy (from January 2020)’ outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2019
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2018
‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 May 2017 up to 31 July 2018
Read the equality assessment of the effect that this apprenticeship funding system will have on groups with ‘protected characteristics’ (for example a disability).
Read the latest apprenticeship funding guidance.
Read the latest apprenticeship funding rules
