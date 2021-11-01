 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules - Nov 2021

Details
Hits: 24116

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Funding Rules (from November 2021) 

Summary of updates

Supporting current apprentices

As part of the initial response to the pandemic we agreed a range of flexibilities that supported current apprentices to remain in learning and continue with their apprenticeship. Some of these flexibilities continue beyond 1 November 2021 and further details can be found in the apprenticeships covid-19 guidance.

Supporting employers and apprentices

Incentive payment for hiring a new apprentice

The aim of the government’s Plan for Jobs (announced in July 2020) was to kickstart the nation’s economic recovery. In recognition of the value that apprentices bring to businesses and to the wider economy, an incentive payment was made available to employers who hired an apprentice between 1 August 2020 and 31 March 2021. In April 2021, this scheme was extended to 30 September 2021 and increased to £3,000 per eligible apprentice.

The incentive payment scheme has been further extended to 31 January 2022. Further details can be found in paragraphs 56 to 59.

Changing the time period for which non-levy paying employers can reserve funds

From 1 November 2021, employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy can reserve funds up to three months before an apprenticeship is planned to start (reduced from six months). As currently, each reservation will expire two months after the reservation month (a total of three months) if the employer does not start their apprenticeship. 

How the government funds apprenticeships in England, including details of funding bands and the apprenticeship levy:

Documents

Apprenticeship funding in England (from November 2021)

PDF, 244KB, 17 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2021)

PDF, 241KB, 16 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2021)

PDF, 262KB, 21 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)

PDF, 320KB, 22 pages

Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy from January 2020

PDF, 175KB, 6 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)

Ref: DFE-00061-2019PDF, 224KB, 13 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)

Ref: DFE-00156-2018PDF, 208KB, 16 pages

Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)

Ref: DFE-00194-2016PDF, 392KB, 23 pages

Details

These policy papers set out how the government funds apprenticeships in England, dating back to reforms that were introduced in May 2017.

Each paper explains the apprenticeship funding policy that applies to apprentices that started after a specific date.

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from November 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 November 2021

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2021

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2021)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2021

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2020

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy (from January 2020)’ outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships

    Chawton Church of England Primary School: 1 November 2021
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Chawto
    Bothongo Hygiene Solutions launches range of surface and air sanitisers ideal for education sector in post-COVID era
    Resources
    A thriving hygiene company which recently celebrated achieving Â£5 mil
    HOW SPACE AND GEOSPATIAL INTELLIGENCE CAN HELP INDUSTRY AND GOVERNMENT TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE
    Resources
    This unmissable event will showcase how location data collected on ear

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2019

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2018

  • ‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 May 2017 up to 31 July 2018

Read the equality assessment of the effect that this apprenticeship funding system will have on groups with ‘protected characteristics’ (for example a disability).

Read the latest apprenticeship funding guidance.

Read the latest apprenticeship funding rules

Published 17 May 2018
Last updated 1 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Apprenticeship funding in England (from November 2021)'.

  2. Updated 'Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2021)'.

  3. Updated 'Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)'.

  4. Added 'Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2020)'.

  5. We've added the new document: apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy. This outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships.

  6. Added 'Apprenticeship funding in England from April 2019'.

  7. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Early education use and child outcomes up to age 7
Resources
The impact of early education at ages 2 to 7 on child outcomes as part
Digital Functional Skills qualifications
Resources
Subject content, aims and learning objectives for digital Functional S
Digital functional skills qualifications: subject content
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeSubject conten
Cognita Tutoring Launches New 11+ Tutoring Service
Resources
Cognita Tutoring – the new online tutoring service which incorporate
Open consultation: Consultation on designing and developing accessible assessments
Resources
Applies to EnglandSummary We are seeking views on this draft guidance
News story: Ofqual seeks views on accessible assessments for students
Resources
Consultation launched on draft guidance for awarding organisationsStud
Consultation on designing and developing accessible assessments
Resources
Applies to EnglandSummary We are seeking views on this draft guidance
Ofqual seeks views on accessible assessments for students
Resources
Consultation launched on draft guidance for awarding organisationsStud
Get help with technology for remote education
Resources
Find out about the support available for educational settings and loca
Chawton Church of England Primary School: 1 November 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Chawto
Bothongo Hygiene Solutions launches range of surface and air sanitisers ideal for education sector in post-COVID era
Resources
A thriving hygiene company which recently celebrated achieving £5 mil
HOW SPACE AND GEOSPATIAL INTELLIGENCE CAN HELP INDUSTRY AND GOVERNMENT TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE
Resources
This unmissable event will showcase how location data collected on ear

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 56 minutes ago

The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules - Nov 2021: #Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Fund… https://t.co/1EZD3PVevw
View Original Tweet

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Phenomenal demand for smart online education solutions has seen a Staffordshire business boom 12 hours 29 minutes ago
Molly Winter
Molly Winter has published a new article: New apprenticeship set to attract younger drivers in bid to tackle HGV crisis 12 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6233)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page