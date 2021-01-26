 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

An Apprenticeship in the Construction Industry

Details
Hits: 1050

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
An Apprenticeship in the Construction Industry

“I left the Magna Carta School in Staines when I was 15 and at 16, I decided to embark on a career in construction. My mum and I had visited nearby Brooklands College and I was considering a job as a chef or working in the media, but I met Construction Tutor Christian Hatherall-Good who encouraged me to sign up for a Bricklaying level 1 diploma fulltime course. Both my brothers started out in the industry and I’d seen others do it and thought it looked really interesting. As soon as I had a go and demonstrated my basic ability, my tutor wanted me on the course straight away.

During my first year at College, I became more competent and confident in my skills and knowledge. I was one of the best in my group and I was offered an apprenticeship with Lee Marley Brickwork, after I completed the current year long course. The apprenticeship allowed me to work on site four days a week and attend College one full day. I was earning and learning. It was great because the company supplied me with my first set of tools and helped me with travel expenses too.

At the moment I spend 5 days a week on site, the day starts with a toolbox talk briefing then we start laying bricks and blocks, positioning fire barriers, attaching ties or helping with fixing horizontal masonry support throughout the day. The only real downside is the cold weather as there’s often not much work that can be done outside due to cold temperatures, but luckily on commercial projects there is work inside, but heavy rain can halt a job which can be frustrating.

I love the practical hands-on experience on site and get a real buzz from seeing a project evolve, starting from nothing to a finished build. I’m currently working on a block of flats for Fairview Homes in Hayes which we started last year, it’s exciting to see it unfold. My favourite part of the job is seeing the final outcome of what you’re doing.

You do have an idea in your head of what a job like bricklaying involves and I was surprised at how much more creative it is. You can actually become really imaginative with brick when it comes to things like curved walls, arches and spiral piers. They’re a challenge to have a go at, but I find real pride in making something.

An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The governmentâ€™s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
250,000 fewer 16â€“24-year-olds in work as unemployment reaches nearly 5%
FE Voices
@ONS labour market stats - unemployment rate nearing 5% and 250,000 fe
Who would talk to a chatbot about their career?
FE Voices
As COVID-19 disruptions deepen, careers and employability advisers are

I’m 19 now and am excited about my future in this industry. I plan to keep on working hard and challenging myself. I have passed the NVQ Level 2 and will beginning my NVQ Level 3 shortly, after that I’d look to getting my gold CSCS card. I’ll keep working my way up the ladder and one day I’d like to be a supervisor.

Some of my proudest moments so far have been when I won the first ever inaugural Female Trainee brickwork competition sponsored by Forterra in 2019. The year before I also won the FIS “I built this 14-18 category” for the photo of my arch, and I was invited back in 2019 to be on the judging panel for this which was really exciting. It’s a real privilege to represent the company and the industry.

Advice for others looking to get into the construction industry:

  • Don’t give up, keep at it, your hard work will be rewarded
  • Ask questions, you’ll find solutions which you can apply to your work
  • Keep building your skillset – challenge yourself
  • If you’re a female don’t be afraid, believe in yourself and prove people wrong, you can do this in a male orientated industry

Women in Construction

I’m a true believer that whether you’re a man or a woman, if you demonstrate that you can do the job, then you’re accepted. It is hard as many sites aren’t used to having females on the site and often, you’re treated like a labourer at first and you have to earn the respect of the other workers.

There are more females entering apprenticeships that lead to careers in all areas of the industry. I think a lot of the barriers that exist at the moment are to do with it not being properly promoted as something young women can do. If it were, I’m sure you would see a lot more people like me on site.

I’m grateful to my family and friends who have supported me in my journey and hope to see many other women entering into the wet trades, it’s a job I love and would encourage others to find out more about what’s involved.”

Naomi Hamilton is a bricklaying apprentice at Lee Marley Brickwork (LMB). The company is one of the UK’s leading integrated brickwork, scaffolding and stone sub-contractors. The firm is championing female participation in the industry. LMB currently offers both brickwork and scaffolding apprenticeships in order to bring the next generation of tradesmen into the construction industry.

By Naomi Hamilton, bricklaying apprentice at Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd

For more information about Lee Marley Brickwork Ltd, please visit: www.leemarley.com

You may also be interested in these articles:

An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The government’s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
250,000 fewer 16–24-year-olds in work as unemployment reaches nearly 5%
FE Voices
@ONS labour market stats - unemployment rate nearing 5% and 250,000 fe
Who would talk to a chatbot about their career?
FE Voices
As COVID-19 disruptions deepen, careers and employability advisers are
A Chef Lecture on an Educational Technology Journey
FE Voices
Educational technology (#EdTech) - just the mere mention is enough to
Kickstart 30 job threshold removed from 3rd Feb 2021 - Over 120,000 jobs created so far
FE Voices
The 30 job threshold for Kickstart is being removed from 3rd February
The Welsh College of the Future
FE Voices
@CollegeComm launches The College of the Future for Wales The Independ
4 Best Practices for Managing a Remote or Hybrid Workforce
FE Voices
The pandemic has disrupted companies on a global scale and across many
Long-term funding key to new further education plans
FE Voices
The government's new #SkillsforJobs White Paper is welcome - but long-
Providing a secure and seamless online student experience has never been more crucial
FE Voices
How is @EdinburghNapier University using technology to deliver industr
How can learners with SEND benefit from the new digital entitlement?
FE Voices
What does it mean for learners with special educational needs and disa
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: 350% SPIKE IN DEMAND FOR TEACHER MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT CAUSED BY PANDEMIC
FE Voices
Teachers stretched to the limit, struggling to cope with the COVID-19
Review of Post-18 Education Augar Review, PQA consultation and TEF Outcomes as more education reforms announced
FE Voices
As a part of the Skills For Jobs White Paper launched earlier today, D

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Birmingham Moseley player delivers mental health talk to Coventry College students 44 minutes ago
Peter Remon
Peter Remon had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 8 minutes ago

RT @chooselove: This is message from one of the asylum seekers in the Napier barracks. Hundreds of people, many of whom are survivors of t…
View Original Tweet

KAZ Type
KAZ Type has published a new article: Recognition of skills with digital badging 4 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5277)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page