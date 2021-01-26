 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coaching Your Team Through The 5 Stages Of Change

Details
Hits: 1090
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coaching Your Team Through The 5 Stages Of Change

We know that change causes unsettling times and often leads to great resistance, lack of productivity and general bad feeling amongst those affected. Managers and Team Leaders see the human emotional effect of change on a daily basis as the process progresses.

The human reaction to change largely follows a similar path for each individual. Following through five stages from denial to acceptance; The Kübler Ross change curve is one of the most effective ways to explain how humans handle change.

Kübler Ross change curve

The Kübler Ross change curve is a psychological model originally created by Elisabeth Kübler Ross, a Swiss American psychiatrist, who outlined the stages of emotion in relation to loss and grief. The concept has been extended, as it is seen to fit perfectly with human reactions to any situation that involves change and this applies equally well to workplace change. Change for many, no matter how small will involve some loss, and even where the change is positive, there can be a mourning for the past. While there are some dos and don'ts for leading people through change, and communication skills training may help you deliver change in a more effective manner, understanding how your workers process change is a cornerstone for making effective change.

The Kübler Ross change curve defines the five stages of grief and whilst people do not move methodically in a linear manner through each of the stages, they will ultimately follow a similar path on the road to acceptance.

1. Denial

This is the initial shock stage, often accompanied by a refusal to accept what is happening. There may be a desire perhaps to cling to the past, not believing that moving on is necessary and choosing to ignore it is happening. This can lead to reduced productivity as people struggle to move past disbelief.

As a team leader, you should be there to listen. You may not be able to answer all or any of the questions, but offering an outlet for them to be asked and encouraging face-to-face communication is the beginning of the process. Do not bombard information at those who are in shock or denial; it is better to release it slowly, as you feel the recipient is ready.

You may need to hold individual meetings to hand over news rather than a group meeting which can make receiving the news more readily digested. The danger of delivering news to a group can be that group negative thinking spreads quickly. Negativity is damaging and reducing the opportunities for it to spread through rumour, gossip and speculation is critical.

An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The governmentâ€™s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
250,000 fewer 16â€“24-year-olds in work as unemployment reaches nearly 5%
FE Voices
@ONS labour market stats - unemployment rate nearing 5% and 250,000 fe
Who would talk to a chatbot about their career?
FE Voices
As COVID-19 disruptions deepen, careers and employability advisers are

2. Anger

The next step you may encounter is anger, resentment and fear. Anger may be contained within an individual and cause them stress and affect their ability to be productive. Each individual deals with anger in a different way and management should seek to show understanding that this phase is a difficult one. Others may attempt to turn the anger into action and direct it towards others to gain support.

It is a time where particular attention should be paid to avoid a crisis. It is possible to plan for this stage as a leader. Consider the impacts and likely objections and be prepared to listen, explain and spend time watching the dynamics of the team as this stage happens.

3. Bargaining

Once anger subsides, you will start to see the thinking process. You will hear people asking where they fit, and what if they do this. They may attempt to broker a delay or simply seek more clarification on the change, as they seek to explore what the change means for them exactly.

Again, a leader should seek to listen and be open to suggestions. This is the initial move towards acceptance. Resistance may still be a motivator as they try to learn only what they believe to be important. Whilst bargaining and understanding is taking place, be clear that the change is happening and you may need to allow extra time at this stage as productivity is likely to be a little less, but still set timelines and expectations for your team. Patience at this stage can build a stronger foundation for acceptance.

4. Depression

This stage is the realisation that the change is happening regardless and will not stop. You may see low morale and energy, and an indifference to work.

Team leaders must support individuals through this phase, and seek to renew feelings of motivation.   Provide training in an engaging way and share successes. Give a clear message of benefits and show that employees moving forward and giving their best will see benefits. Now is a good time to motivate with rewards and give positive feedback.

5. Acceptance

This is the stage of acceptance, and realisation that any resistance is over. It may not be the end of the process, but workers may now become resigned to the situation allows the move forward. Changes start to become the new normal, old ways are forgotten, the improvements are embraced, and productivity improves.

Now is the time for team leaders to see the benefits of the work put in, moral will improve. Team leaders should use this time to reinforce objectives, repeat messages and share the successes.

Remembering that your team are not looking to be difficult or stubborn, but are simply processing the situation in a way that is a part of the human brain function is vital. Each has a process to go through to reach acceptance and the timeline for each individual will not be the same. Understanding this should make your management of the situation less frustrating, and help you be supportive to your team members.

It is likely that there will be more changes ahead and now is a time to foster general acceptance of change. Create an environment that see change as an opportunity.

Focussing on the human aspect of change can help you manage dynamics of change management and Leadership development training can give you the tools and techniques you need to manage your team effectively. If you can recognise and support employees in each stage of the change process, you may be able to effect change in your organisation more smoothly.

You may also be interested in these articles:

An Apprenticeship in the Construction Industry
FE Voices
“I left the Magna Carta School in Staines when I was 15 and at 16, I
An important step in rebalancing the skills system
FE Voices
The government’s Skills for Jobs White paper is a positive sign of c
250,000 fewer 16–24-year-olds in work as unemployment reaches nearly 5%
FE Voices
@ONS labour market stats - unemployment rate nearing 5% and 250,000 fe
Who would talk to a chatbot about their career?
FE Voices
As COVID-19 disruptions deepen, careers and employability advisers are
A Chef Lecture on an Educational Technology Journey
FE Voices
Educational technology (#EdTech) - just the mere mention is enough to
Kickstart 30 job threshold removed from 3rd Feb 2021 - Over 120,000 jobs created so far
FE Voices
The 30 job threshold for Kickstart is being removed from 3rd February
The Welsh College of the Future
FE Voices
@CollegeComm launches The College of the Future for Wales The Independ
4 Best Practices for Managing a Remote or Hybrid Workforce
FE Voices
The pandemic has disrupted companies on a global scale and across many
Long-term funding key to new further education plans
FE Voices
The government's new #SkillsforJobs White Paper is welcome - but long-
Providing a secure and seamless online student experience has never been more crucial
FE Voices
How is @EdinburghNapier University using technology to deliver industr
How can learners with SEND benefit from the new digital entitlement?
FE Voices
What does it mean for learners with special educational needs and disa
Review of Post-18 Education Augar Review, PQA consultation and TEF Outcomes as more education reforms announced
FE Voices
As a part of the Skills For Jobs White Paper launched earlier today, D

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coventry Comms
Coventry Comms has published a new article: Birmingham Moseley player delivers mental health talk to Coventry College students 44 minutes ago
Peter Remon
Peter Remon had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 8 minutes ago

RT @chooselove: This is message from one of the asylum seekers in the Napier barracks. Hundreds of people, many of whom are survivors of t…
View Original Tweet

KAZ Type
KAZ Type has published a new article: Recognition of skills with digital badging 4 hours 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5277)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page